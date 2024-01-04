en English
Agriculture

Alleged Rice Cartels Threaten Malaysia’s Rice Production

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:50 pm EST
In the heart of Southeast Asia, a contentious issue is unfolding that risks upending Malaysia’s rice production landscape. Allegations have emerged against a group of firms, referred to as rice cartels, accused of dominating over 60% of the nation’s rice production. This stranglehold has led to a significant disruption in rice seedlings supply and the overall production of rice in the country.

Alleged Cartels in Control

The Coalition of Rice Millers Malaysia’s chairman, Marzukhi Othman, has pointed fingers at a small group of four to five major companies. These companies, Marzukhi alleges, exert control over padi mills, including seed production. Their influence is said to extend to the pricing of padi, rice, and padi seed suppliers, allowing them to seemingly disregard government directives at will.

The Impact on Farmers

According to the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada), this alleged cartel has had severe repercussions on the farming community. Approximately 71,000 farmers have suffered losses due to delayed field cultivation caused by a seed shortage, with the cartels allegedly selling rice at prices above government-set levels.

Proposed Solutions

Marzukhi Othman has proposed a systemic change to address this issue. He suggests that a single license should be issued to these companies, forcing them to choose between operating a padi mill or producing seeds. This move, he believes, would help prevent such cartels from exerting undue influence over the market. Marzukhi also proposed that government organizations like the National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) and the Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) be granted the rights to produce and distribute padi seeds.

In addition to this, he recommended the government introduce a single rice grade to prevent price manipulation. Suara Tani Malaysia’s chairman, Shazwan Suban, echoed Marzukhi’s sentiments, also calling for government intervention in the production and supply of padi seeds.

As the allegations continue to stir up the nation’s rice production, all eyes are on the Malaysian government to see how they respond to this crisis. Will they take decisive action to dismantle these alleged cartels, or will this issue continue to plague the nation’s farmers? Only time will tell.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

