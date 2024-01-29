Al-Sultan Abdullah: The 'King of Hearts' Reflects on Family and Reign

In a recent interview, Al-Sultan Abdullah, the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia, expressed deep affection and appreciation for his wife, Tunku Azizah. The interview painted a vivid picture of the warmth and strength of the Malaysian royal family, reflecting the resilience of Tunku Azizah who, despite experiencing six miscarriages and undergoing 17 IVF treatments, is described by His Majesty as an ideal mother, partner, and advisor.

Love Born on a Polo Field

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah's love story began on a polo field, leading to their marriage in 1986. The union has resulted in a large family of four princes and five princesses. Tunku Azizah, referring to herself as the 'lady of the house', manages domestic affairs while Al-Sultan Abdullah tends to state matters. The interview revealed the close relationship between the royal couple and their children, emphasizing the strong family institution they represent.

The Principle of Inseparability

Al-Sultan Abdullah highlighted the principle of inseparability between the ruler and the people, a value passed down to their son, Tengku Hassanal, the Regent of Pahang. As Al-Sultan Abdullah's term as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong comes to an end, he plans to focus his efforts on improving and developing Pahang, particularly to assist the underprivileged.

'King of All of Your Hearts'

In a heartfelt message, Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed his hope to be remembered as the 'King of all of your hearts'. He expressed his gratitude to the media and called for national unity and prosperity. He also expressed appreciation for the Istana Negara personnel during the 'Malam 1000 Kenangan' programme, highlighting their excellent service during his five-year reign.