AirAsia Malaysia Launches Direct Flights Between Kota Kinabalu and Shanghai

Commencing February 20, 2024, AirAsia Malaysia, commonly recognized as AK, is set to launch direct flight services between Kota Kinabalu and Shanghai. The airline has scheduled to operate this route with three weekly flights. The outbound flight, AK1516, will leave Kota Kinabalu on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 9:30 PM, touching down in Shanghai at 2:00 AM the following day. On the other hand, the return flight, AK1517, will depart from Shanghai on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 3:00 AM, reaching Kota Kinabalu at 7:40 AM.

Strengthening AirAsia's Presence in Malaysia

This new addition underscores the significance of Kota Kinabalu as AirAsia's second-largest hub in Malaysia. From this hub, the airline services 19 different destinations, including six in Mainland China and other international locations such as Singapore, Taipei, and Hong Kong.

A Boost for Sabah's Tourism

Group CEO of AirAsia Aviation Group, Bo Lingam, expressed his enthusiasm about the new route, specifically for the residents of Sabah. He highlighted that this initiative is consistent with the government's visa-free entry policy for Malaysian passport holders visiting China for up to 15 days. The policy is anticipated to augment tourism relations between the two countries.

Expanding AirAsia's Malaysia-China Connections

With the introduction of this route, AirAsia Malaysia will offer 19 routes and a total of 162 weekly flights from Malaysia to China from February 2024 onwards. The airline's objective is to enhance tourism in Sabah, as the state targets to welcome 2.8 million visitors in 2024.