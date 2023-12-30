en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat to Step Down, Join Advisory Board

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:43 am EST
AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat to Step Down, Join Advisory Board

Riad Asmat, the stalwart at the helm of AirAsia Malaysia since January 2018, is bidding farewell to his role as Chief Executive Officer. Asmat’s exit from the CEO’s office is slated for December 31, following which he will assume his position on the AirAsia Aviation Group’s board of advisors. The announcement of this transition was made through a heartfelt message on Instagram, where Asmat expressed his intent to undertake a brief sabbatical.

Asmat’s Leadership and the Path Ahead

Renowned for his dynamic leadership style, Asmat has been instrumental in steering AirAsia Malaysia’s operations amidst evolving market realities. His departure from the executive role marks a significant shift in the airline’s leadership, reflecting the ongoing flux within the aviation sector. The imminent restructuring within AirAsia, including changes in personnel, will be announced in due course.

Resilience of the Aviation Sector

The backdrop to Asmat’s departure is an airline industry grappling with a multitude of challenges. From the global economic slowdown to rising food and energy prices, supply chain disruptions, and mounting concerns over sovereign debt, the sector is in a state of persistent flux. Yet, the resilience demonstrated by airlines worldwide, including AirAsia, underscores their adaptability amid these trials.

Embracing a New Role

Asmat’s transition to the board of AirAsia Aviation Group is more of a shift in responsibilities than a complete departure. In his Instagram post, he underscored the sentiment, stating that it’s more of a ‘see you around’ than a goodbye. Asmat’s new role will enable him to continue influencing the company’s trajectory, albeit from a different vantage point.

0
Aviation Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Melbourne-Sydney Flight Corridor: Rising From the Pandemic Ashes

By Geeta Pillai

AirAsia CEO Riad Asmat Announces Resignation, May Continue in Advisory Role

By BNN Correspondents

Hiker's Harrowing Ordeal in Florida's Wilderness Ends in Successful Rescue

By Nitish Verma

Boeing Issues Directive for Inspections of 737 Max Jets to Ensure Safety

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Bonza Postpones Darwin-Gold Coast Flights: Controversy and Challenges ...
@Australia · 7 hours
Bonza Postpones Darwin-Gold Coast Flights: Controversy and Challenges ...
heart comment 0
Boeing Directs Global Airlines to Inspect 737 Max Jets for Loose Bolt Issue

By Hadeel Hashem

Boeing Directs Global Airlines to Inspect 737 Max Jets for Loose Bolt Issue
Boeing Urges Safety Inspections Over Loose Bolt Concerns

By Nitish Verma

Boeing Urges Safety Inspections Over Loose Bolt Concerns
U.S. Airline Stocks Soar: First Yearly Gain Since 2019

By Aqsa Younas Rana

U.S. Airline Stocks Soar: First Yearly Gain Since 2019
Boeing Alerts Airlines to Inspect 737 Max Jets for Potential Loose Bolt Issue

By BNN Correspondents

Boeing Alerts Airlines to Inspect 737 Max Jets for Potential Loose Bolt Issue
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
39 seconds
China's Major Military Reshuffling: Nine Officials Dismissed from Parliament
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
1 min
Maine Blocks Trump from Primary Ballot; California Resists Similar Move
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
1 min
Trump's Political Future in Limbo: The Role of the 14th Amendment in Determining Eligibility
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
1 min
2023: A Year of Geopolitical Challenges and Shifting Power Dynamics
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
2 mins
Wanindu Hasaranga Appointed Sri Lanka's T20I Captain; Kusal Mendis to Lead ODI Side
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
3 mins
Telecom Bill 2023: A Balancing Act between Surveillance Powers and Privacy Rights
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
3 mins
COVID-19 Surge Triggers Epidemiological Alert in Bolivia
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
5 mins
2024 State Supreme Court Elections: High Stakes in the Balance
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
6 mins
Indian Chess Prodigies R Praggnanandhaa and Vidit Gujrathi Ascend to 2024 World Chess Candidates Tournament
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
1 hour
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
4 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app