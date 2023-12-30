en English
Aviation

AirAsia CEO Riad Asmat Announces Resignation, May Continue in Advisory Role

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 12:59 am EST
AirAsia CEO Riad Asmat Announces Resignation, May Continue in Advisory Role

In a noteworthy development, Riad Asmat, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AirAsia, has announced his decision to step down from his role. This major announcement was made public via an Instagram post on Saturday, in which Riad expressed his deep gratitude towards AirAsia and its team for their unwavering support throughout his tenure.

Riad’s Journey with AirAsia

Reflecting on his journey, Riad highlighted how he cherished every moment with the airline since his appointment as CEO on January 10, 2018. The resignation marks the end of an era for Riad, who navigated both successful and challenging times at the helm of the low-cost airline. He was a key figure in steering the airline through the struggles brought about by the pandemic, working closely with founder Tan Sri Tony Fernandes to set the airline back on track.

(Read Also: A Year of High-Profile Departures: Unpacking the 2023 Firings and Resignations)

A Fond Farewell

In his announcement, Riad did not express any regrets about his time at AirAsia. Instead, he articulated his deep appreciation for the opportunity to work with the organization and its team. His words were filled with a sense of honor in serving as the CEO of the airline. Rather than a definitive farewell, he signed off with a personal note, stating his preference for ‘see you around’ over ‘goodbyes’.

(Read Also: Unusual Events Across Asia Spark Global Conversations)

The Future Awaits

Despite stepping down as CEO, Riad mentioned the possibility of continuing to serve the organization in an advisory capacity. While he plans to take a break before transitioning to his new role, his commitment to AirAsia remains evident. His focus on staying safe and his wish for others to do the same highlight his concern for the wellbeing of everyone associated with the airline. Whether Riad’s future association with AirAsia materializes in an advisory role or a different capacity remains to be seen.

Aviation Business Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

