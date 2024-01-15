en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

AIG Malaysia’s Online Insurance Excludes Tesla and Other EVs

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
AIG Malaysia’s Online Insurance Excludes Tesla and Other EVs

Auto insurance for electric vehicles (EVs), particularly Tesla, in Malaysia has become a hot topic following a revelation that AIG Malaysia seemingly declined to cover Tesla vehicles under its Comprehensive Car Insurance plan. A post on the Malaysia Electric Vehicle Owners Club Facebook group sparked the discussion, where Azlan Mahmud shared a screenshot from AIG Malaysia’s website. The screenshot showed a list of vehicles that the company has excluded from online insurance applications, including Tesla and certain models such as the Toyota Hilux, Alphard, and Vellfire MPVs with a sum insured over RM150,000.

Insurance Restrictions Extend to Young Individuals and Modified Vehicles

It’s not just EVs facing insurance limitations. Other categories caught in the insurance restrictions include sports cars, performance vehicles, and modified models. Additionally, AIG Malaysia is also putting a cap on the age of the individual applying for insurance. The company has implemented a restriction on vehicles owned by individuals aged 30 and under, thereby raising more questions about the inclusivity of their insurance policies.

Manual Applications Still an Option for Tesla Owners

Despite the online restrictions, there is still a glimmer of hope for Tesla owners and enthusiasts. Upon contacting AIG Malaysia’s customer service for clarification, it was disclosed that Tesla vehicles could still be insured. However, this would require applicants to bypass the online process and instead submit their applications manually through insurance agents. Approval is still a requisite, but this does provide an avenue for Tesla owners to secure their much-needed insurance coverage.

Other EV Manufacturers Also Affected

While the spotlight has been on Tesla, it’s not the only EV manufacturer facing insurance challenges in Malaysia. The same restriction of manual application through insurance agents also applies to other EV manufacturers. This detail was not explicitly stated on AIG Malaysia’s website, leading to potential confusion and frustration among EV owners in the country. This situation underscores the complexities and challenges that EVs continue to face in the evolving auto insurance landscape.

0
Automotive Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
13 mins ago
Oscilloscope Market Set for Robust Growth, Estimated to Reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2030
The global oscilloscope market, a pivotal segment of the electronics industry, is set to exhibit robust growth, projecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This considerable surge is anticipated to escalate the market’s estimated value from US$ 2.4 billion in 2023 to an impressive US$ 4.1 billion by 2030. Oscilloscopes, indispensable tools for
Oscilloscope Market Set for Robust Growth, Estimated to Reach US$ 4.1 billion by 2030
BMW Reaches 'Tipping Point' with Predominant EV Sales Growth
1 hour ago
BMW Reaches 'Tipping Point' with Predominant EV Sales Growth
Reply Launches AI-Powered 3D Product Configurator: A New Era of Real-Time Visualization
2 hours ago
Reply Launches AI-Powered 3D Product Configurator: A New Era of Real-Time Visualization
Mapbox and Hyundai Autoever Collaborate to Revolutionize Driving with AI Voice Assistant
23 mins ago
Mapbox and Hyundai Autoever Collaborate to Revolutionize Driving with AI Voice Assistant
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: A Departure from Hyundai's Conventional Aesthetics
25 mins ago
2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid: A Departure from Hyundai's Conventional Aesthetics
Tata Motors Unveils Limited-Time Promotional Offers on CNG Vehicle Models
1 hour ago
Tata Motors Unveils Limited-Time Promotional Offers on CNG Vehicle Models
Latest Headlines
World News
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
19 seconds
Baseball Star Seo Geon-chang Returns to Hometown Club Kia Tigers
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
27 seconds
Political Rivals Khalwale and Oparanya Reconcile, Unite for Kakamega's Future
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
1 min
19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit: A Gathering for Global Cooperation Begins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
3 mins
Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira Granted Bail in Criminal Intimidation Case
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
4 mins
Shujaa's Notable Victory: A Milestone for Kenyan Rugby
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
4 mins
A Century of Diabetes Treatment: From Insulin to Artificial Pancreas
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
6 mins
Corey Dillon Backs Belichick's Future Success Despite Patriots Departure
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
6 mins
Trump's Unconventional Plea Amid Iowa's Fierce Weather: 'Even if You Vote and then Pass Away, it’s Worth it’
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
7 mins
Nakuru Referral Hospital Staff Strike in Protest of Medical Intern's Murder
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
10 mins
Pope Francis Open to Retirement: A Divine Decision Ahead?
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
12 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app