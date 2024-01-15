AIG Malaysia’s Online Insurance Excludes Tesla and Other EVs

Auto insurance for electric vehicles (EVs), particularly Tesla, in Malaysia has become a hot topic following a revelation that AIG Malaysia seemingly declined to cover Tesla vehicles under its Comprehensive Car Insurance plan. A post on the Malaysia Electric Vehicle Owners Club Facebook group sparked the discussion, where Azlan Mahmud shared a screenshot from AIG Malaysia’s website. The screenshot showed a list of vehicles that the company has excluded from online insurance applications, including Tesla and certain models such as the Toyota Hilux, Alphard, and Vellfire MPVs with a sum insured over RM150,000.

Insurance Restrictions Extend to Young Individuals and Modified Vehicles

It’s not just EVs facing insurance limitations. Other categories caught in the insurance restrictions include sports cars, performance vehicles, and modified models. Additionally, AIG Malaysia is also putting a cap on the age of the individual applying for insurance. The company has implemented a restriction on vehicles owned by individuals aged 30 and under, thereby raising more questions about the inclusivity of their insurance policies.

Manual Applications Still an Option for Tesla Owners

Despite the online restrictions, there is still a glimmer of hope for Tesla owners and enthusiasts. Upon contacting AIG Malaysia’s customer service for clarification, it was disclosed that Tesla vehicles could still be insured. However, this would require applicants to bypass the online process and instead submit their applications manually through insurance agents. Approval is still a requisite, but this does provide an avenue for Tesla owners to secure their much-needed insurance coverage.

Other EV Manufacturers Also Affected

While the spotlight has been on Tesla, it’s not the only EV manufacturer facing insurance challenges in Malaysia. The same restriction of manual application through insurance agents also applies to other EV manufacturers. This detail was not explicitly stated on AIG Malaysia’s website, leading to potential confusion and frustration among EV owners in the country. This situation underscores the complexities and challenges that EVs continue to face in the evolving auto insurance landscape.