Malaysia

AI Revolutionizes Road Safety in Malaysia, Aims to Curb Crash Fatalities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
AI Revolutionizes Road Safety in Malaysia, Aims to Curb Crash Fatalities

Prof Dr Manjit Singh Sidhu of the College of Computing and Informatics at Universiti Tenaga Nasional highlighted the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in fortifying road safety and mitigating the alarming statistics of road fatalities in Malaysia. By leveraging AI’s predictive analytics, past accident data and traffic patterns can be analyzed to forecast high-risk areas, enabling proactive resource deployment to prevent accidents.

AI’s Role in Reducing Crash Fatalities

As per the data, Malaysia witnessed 545,588 road incidents and 6,080 deaths in 2022, surpassing the previous year’s figures of 370,286 crashes and 4,539 fatalities. This escalating trend underscores the urgent need to revolutionize road safety measures. Manjit attributed the majority of road accidents to human behavior, followed by road conditions and vehicle status. Herein lies the potential of AI to significantly reduce crashes instigated by human error.

AI is reshaping the landscape of road safety with the introduction of driverless cars and advanced vehicle technologies. These innovations detect risks and provide real-time guidance, thereby actively preventing collisions and minimizing their severity. Moreover, AI-powered smart traffic management systems can optimize traffic flow and alleviate congestion, enhancing overall safety and efficiency on the roads.

AI-Driver Assistance Systems: A Game-Changer

AI-driven assistance systems equip vehicles with safety features like lane departure warnings, further bolstering their crash prevention capabilities. The advent of Vehicle-to-everything communication facilitated by AI enables real-time information exchange, especially at intersections, to avoid collisions. By monitoring driver behavior, AI can identify patterns associated with risky driving and provide targeted interventions, thereby fostering a safer driving environment.

AI in Emergency Response

AI’s role extends beyond prevention to improving emergency responses. AI algorithms can predict accident severity, enabling the timely dispatch of appropriate resources, thus potentially saving lives. As Manjit advocates, a comprehensive strategy in Malaysia that synergizes AI applications, effective policies, awareness campaigns, and law enforcement collaborations can significantly reduce vehicle crashes and fatalities, making the roads safer for everyone.

Malaysia
