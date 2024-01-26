Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn Resigns as PNB CEO to Head Malaysia's Largest Pension Fund

In a significant move that shapes the financial landscape of Malaysia, Ahmad Zulqarnain Onn has transitioned from his role as President and Group CEO of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) to helm as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Employees Provident Fund (EPF). This leadership change aligns with a previous Reuters report and marks an important moment in the leadership transition between two of Malaysia's most influential financial institutions.

EPF's Strategic Appointment

EPF, recognized as Malaysia's largest state pension fund and the world's 12th largest pension fund with total assets approximately 1 trillion ringgit, has strategically appointed Zulqarnain Onn as its new CEO effective February 19, 2024. This follows the departure of EPF's former CEO, Senator Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, who assumed the role of Second Finance Minister in December 2023.

Zulqarnain Onn's Track Record

Market observers are keenly watching Zulqarnain's leadership in augmenting domestic investments, especially in response to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's calls for government-linked institutions to fortify the economy. Zulqarnain's rich corporate experience, including his former roles as CEO of Danajamin Nasional Bhd and Deputy Managing Director of Khazanah Nasional Bhd, positions him as a dynamic leader capable of driving EPF to new horizons.

Prior to his tenure at PNB, Zulqarnain, a Harvard University graduate, significantly influenced PNB's better portfolio returns and operational agility. His leadership was instrumental in outlining a new three-year strategic plan for PNB and advancing the organization's diversification efforts, such as initiating the creation of Malaysia's largest automotive group to support the electric vehicles transition and seeking to add infrastructure assets to its portfolio.

Impact of the Leadership Transition

The impact of Zulqarnain's leadership at PNB is underscored by the praise from PNB's group chairman, Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda, who accentuated Zulqarnain's indispensable contributions in enhancing portfolio returns and operational agility. His passion for building trust and renewing PNB's overarching purpose—to uplift the financial lives of Malaysians across generations—has been crucial in advancing the organization's mandate and achieving significant business milestones.

As Zulqarnain assumes his new role at EPF, his strategic acumen positions him to guide the fund in safeguarding the retirement future and wellbeing of EPF's 15.9 million members. The EPF chairman, Tan Sri Ahmad Badri Mohd Zahir, emphasized the fund's commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and expressed anticipation for Zulqarnain's leadership and strategic direction.

In the aftermath of Zulqarnain's transition, PNB will undertake the task of announcing a new President and Group CEO in due course. This change in leadership at both PNB and EPF signifies a notable shift in the financial sector of Malaysia, with Zulqarnain's appointment marking a new chapter in the trajectory of EPF and its pivotal role in the country's financial landscape.