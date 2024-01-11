en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Aeon Malaysia: A Beacon of Diversity, Inclusivity, and Sustainability in Fashion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:13 am EST
Aeon Malaysia: A Beacon of Diversity, Inclusivity, and Sustainability in Fashion

Aeon Malaysia is taking a stand, actively redefining the fashion landscape. The retail giant is emphasizing diversity, inclusivity, and sustainability in its fashion collections, aligning with the global industry’s intensified focus on social responsibility. The company’s chief merchandise and marketing officer, Low Ngai Yuen, has taken the helm, steering the company towards an approach where fashion becomes a platform for self-expression for all, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of Malaysia.

Embracing Diversity and Inclusivity

Aeon’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity extends beyond mere lip service. The company collaborates with designers from diverse backgrounds, thereby ensuring that its collections are culturally rich and cater to a wide spectrum of preferences, ages, sizes, and price points. This move is in line with Aeon’s goal to democratize fashion, making it accessible and relatable to as many people as possible. The company is also working closely with its suppliers and manufacturers to consider the impact of sourcing decisions and practices, thereby promoting ethical production processes.

Aeon is not just committed to diversity and inclusivity; sustainability forms a key pillar of its business strategy. The company incorporates sustainable and durable materials in its fashion collections, underlining its commitment to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These SDGs promote decent work and economic growth, as well as sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems. This commitment to sustainability extends to the company’s operations. Aeon is actively investing in research and development for functional eco-friendly materials and is exploring innovative methods to reduce its environmental footprint.

Shared Responsibility for a Sustainable Future

Consumer data shows a significant portion of Aeon’s customer base actively seeking products that align with sustainability, inclusivity, and diversity. This suggests a surge in Malaysians’ awareness of these issues, with more customers showing interest in eco-friendly and socially responsible fashion choices. Aeon aims to set realistic goals and provide evidence-backed sustainability initiatives to avoid the pitfalls of ‘greenwashing’. The company recognizes that fostering a socially responsible fashion community is a collective effort. It requires shared responsibility from retailers and consumers alike to create a more equitable and environmentally conscious future.

0
Fashion Malaysia Sustainability
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
18 mins ago
S.S. Daley Showcases Unique Fall Collection as Harry Styles Invests in the Brand
In the grandeur of Florence’s Salone del Cinquecento, a captivating spectacle unfolded as S.S. Daley revealed its fall collection, showcasing the creative genius of its designer, 26-year-old Steven Stokey-Daley. The event, graced by illustrious personalities like Sir Paul Smith, witnessed a compelling reinvention of British sartorial traditions, suffused with elements of romance, languidity, and queerness.
S.S. Daley Showcases Unique Fall Collection as Harry Styles Invests in the Brand
Taylor Swift Continues Reputation Era Symbolism with $2,450 Snake Boots
1 hour ago
Taylor Swift Continues Reputation Era Symbolism with $2,450 Snake Boots
Bride’s Friend Becomes Hand Model in Viral Engagement Ring Mishap
3 hours ago
Bride’s Friend Becomes Hand Model in Viral Engagement Ring Mishap
Erika Eleniak: A '90s Icon's Transformation Beyond Baywatch
53 mins ago
Erika Eleniak: A '90s Icon's Transformation Beyond Baywatch
Blake Lively's Style Evolution and Night Out with Taylor Swift
1 hour ago
Blake Lively's Style Evolution and Night Out with Taylor Swift
Aritzia Inc.'s Stock Soars on Robust Q3 Earnings and Expansion Plans
1 hour ago
Aritzia Inc.'s Stock Soars on Robust Q3 Earnings and Expansion Plans
Latest Headlines
World News
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
2 mins
Routine Eye Test Unmasks Brain Tumor: A Woman's Decade-Long Health Mystery Solved
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
3 mins
UFC Vegas 84: Joshua Van vs Felipe Bunes - A Classic Striker vs Grappler Matchup
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
3 mins
Gear Up for High School Sports Events: Detailed Schedule for January 11 and 12
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
4 mins
Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
4 mins
Surgical Assistant Dr. Ian DePass Battles Suspension Over COVID-19 Vaccination Policy
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
4 mins
Controversial Comoros Presidential Election Set Amid Opposition Boycotts
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
5 mins
Trump's Unorthodox Courtroom Speech: A Breach of Legal Protocol?
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
5 mins
NFL Announces International Games for 2024: Bears, Vikings to Play in London; Panthers in Germany
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
5 mins
NFL Announces Teams for 2024 International Games in London and Munich
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
4 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
6 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
9 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
10 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app