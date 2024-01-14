en English
Malaysia

2024 Travel Trends: Top Ten Destinations and Experiences to Explore

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
2024 Travel Trends: Top Ten Destinations and Experiences to Explore

The year 2024 ushers in a new era of exploration as travelers worldwide are eager to break free from the confines of their homes and embark on novel adventures. This piece highlights the top ten travel destinations, ranging from less-trodden paths to iconic locales sprouting fresh attractions. Among the standout experiences is the refurbished Eastern & Oriental Express train, ready to enchant passengers with Malaysia’s multifaceted landscapes after a temporary halt due to the pandemic.

Reviving the Eastern & Oriental Express

The luxurious train journey promises a unique exploration of Malaysia’s captivating beauty. It extends the thrill of Vespa tours in George Town, sun-soaked beach retreats on Langkawi island, and the enchantment of rainforest treks in Taman Negara. The train’s revival represents not just the relaunch of a travel service, but the rebirth of a cherished tradition that weaves together luxury, adventure, and cultural immersion.

Kuala Lumpur: A Culinary Paradise

While Malaysia’s landscapes are a visual treat, its capital, Kuala Lumpur, tantalizes the palate. The city has recently launched its first Michelin guide, placing it firmly on the global culinary map. It welcomes the addition of new hotel developments, including the boutique Else Retreats in Chinatown and the Park Hyatt in the towering Merdeka 118 skyscraper, adding to its allure as a prime vacation spot.

A Taste of Portugal in Malaysia

Amplifying Kuala Lumpur’s gastronomic scene is the Michelin star Chef Louis Anjos at Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur. Famed for his modern take on traditional Portuguese cuisine, Chef Anjos is set to grace the Horizon Grill kitchen until January 15, crafting menus that harmonize his signature style with the restaurant’s contemporary setting. The city also welcomes a passionate sommelier at the Cinnamon Group, who will be curating wine lists and recommending food pairings at two neighboring venues – the authentic Sri Lankan Aliyaa and the newly opened Latin American Brasa.

As we navigate through 2024, these travel recommendations present a palette of possibilities to consider for your next trip. Whether it’s the allure of a revamped train journey, the culinary delights of Kuala Lumpur, or the charm of new hotel developments, the destinations listed here promise to transform your precious vacation days into unforgettable experiences.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

