2023 Honda X-ADV Adventure Scooter Hits Malaysian Market; Honda ADV 350 Expected Mid-Year

The 2023 edition of Honda X-ADV adventure scooter is now set to conquer the streets of Malaysia, carrying a price tag of RM68,899. This reflects a minor price surge from the preceding year’s model, which was available at RM67,799. The new model introduces an invigorating color variant, Shasta White, which takes the place of the erstwhile Grand Prix Red. However, the esteemed Mat Ballistic Black Metallic and Pearl Deep Mud Gray color options are preserved.

Technological Upgrades and Power Specs

The scooter offers a state-of-the-art 5-inch TFT-LCD display panel enhanced with the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system. This allows riders to manage calls, emails, music, and navigation seamlessly through voice commands. The engine specifications remain as robust as before, with a 745 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine delivering a potent 57.8 horsepower and 69 Nm of torque. This powertrain is paired with a six-speed Dual Clutch Transmission.

Compliance and Specifications

Aligning with environmental considerations, the X-ADV complies with Euro 5 standards. With a full fuel tank, the scooter weighs a solid 236 kg. To facilitate storage, the scooter incorporates a 22-liter compartment under the seat and a 1.2-liter glovebox equipped with a USB charging port.

Security and Control Features

For enhanced safety and ride experience, the X-ADV is equipped with a two-channel ABS, twin 296 mm front disc brakes, a 240 mm rear disc brake, and a smart key. It also features an Emergency Stop Signal system and self-cancelling turn signals. Riders are offered four distinct riding modes, along with the Honda Selectable Torque Control for advanced traction control. Each purchase of the 2023 Honda X-ADV comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects, exclusive of road tax, insurance, and registration fees. In other news, Honda is also gearing up to launch the ADV 350 in the Malaysian market by mid-year, with the possibility of an earlier introduction subject to market factors. However, bureaucratic hurdles have delayed the launch. The ADV 350 is expected to be priced above RM30,000 as a Completely Built-Up (CBU) model imported from Japan. This model will be powered by a 330cc Enhanced Smart Power eSP engine and will feature traction control, two channel ABS, Honda Smartphone Voice Control, and other riding conveniences.