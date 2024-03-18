The Rotary family in Malawi is abuzz with anticipation as they prepare to welcome Rotary International President Gordon Maclnally to Lilongwe from March 26th to March 28th, 2024. This momentous occasion marks the first visit by a Rotary president to Malawi in two decades, since the tenure of the late Jonathan Majiyagbe of Nigeria during the 2003/2004 Rotary year. Chairperson of the organizing committee, Past District Governor (PDG) Dean Lungu, expressed enthusiasm about the visit, highlighting the potential for collaboration on life-serving development projects during President Gordon's time in the country.

Building Partnerships for Development

Rotary's commitment to impactful projects in Malawi is exemplified by initiatives such as the construction of the Lilongwe Vocational Training Center, known as MACOHA, in Area 14. This flagship project underscores Rotary's dedication to empowering communities through skills development and education. President Gordon's visit presents a unique opportunity to strengthen partnerships between Rotary and local stakeholders, fostering collaboration towards sustainable development goals.

Bridging Communities through Rotary Values

President Gordon Maclnally's itinerary in Malawi includes a series of Rotary engagements, including a potential meeting with His Excellency Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, the state president of Malawi. With a background steeped in Rotary service since 1984, President Gordon brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to Rotary values. His visit not only signifies Rotary's global reach but also reinforces the organization's mission to unite communities and drive positive change worldwide.

Rotary International, with its global network of 1.4 million members, remains steadfast in its dedication to addressing the world's most pressing challenges. From promoting peace and fighting diseases to providing clean water, sanitation, and hygiene, Rotary's "people of action" embody the spirit of service and collaboration. In Malawi alone, eight Rotary clubs are actively engaged in initiatives aimed at improving health, education, economic empowerment, and environmental sustainability.

As President Gordon Maclnally embarks on his African tour, visiting countries including Nigeria, Chad, Rwanda, South Africa, Egypt, and Malawi, Rotary reaffirms its commitment to making a lasting impact on communities worldwide. Through shared responsibility and collective action, Rotary continues to drive meaningful change and create a better world for generations to come.