Ntchito Za Manja Anga: Empowering Malawian Artists for Enhanced Music Revenue

The Newwave Group has launched an innovative project, Ntchito Za Manja Anga, aiming to revolutionize the Malawian music industry by equipping local artists with the tools and knowledge necessary for business success. Mercy Diniwa, the spokesperson, emphasized the project's commitment to educating artists on viewing music as a viable business, thereby fostering industry growth and sustainability.

Initiating Change Through Education

The project kicked off with an impactful workshop in Mzuzu, introducing participants to critical aspects of the music business, including copyright, publishing, distribution, and revenue diversification. This workshop is the first in a series aimed at bridging the technological divide and reviving Malawian music distribution. Artists like Charisma and Synik, who attended the workshop, praised the initiative for its eye-opening content and the valuable business insights it provided.

Expanding Horizons

With plans to extend the project to other cities such as Zomba and Blantyre, Ntchito Za Manja Anga is poised to make a significant impact. Targeting both upcoming and veteran artists, the project aims to reach a wide audience, ensuring that more artists can benefit from this unique opportunity to learn and grow within the industry.

Looking to the Future

Set to run until May 2024, the project's future workshops promise to refine their structure based on initial feedback, enhancing the quality of education provided. This forward-thinking initiative not only aims to educate but also to inspire artists to innovate and pursue better deals, ultimately strengthening Malawi's entertainment industry in the post-pandemic era.