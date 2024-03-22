MRA Highlights Tax Evasion as a Hindrance to Revenue Maximization

During a media tour in Blantyre, Moses Masina, the Deputy Commissioner General responsible for operations at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA), revealed that tax evasion remains a significant challenge affecting revenue collection efforts.

Masina acknowledged that despite ongoing efforts to combat tax evasion, including the implementation of measures such as the Blantyre inland port examination centre, the MRA continues to face obstacles in maximizing revenue collection.

Impact of Blantyre Inland Port Examination Centre

Masina emphasized the positive impact of the Blantyre inland port examination facility in bolstering tax collection, particularly on imported goods. He attributed the surge in tax collection to the effectiveness of the examination centre in detecting and preventing smuggling activities, which previously hindered revenue collection efforts.

The facility has served as a crucial tool in combating smuggling by providing enhanced checks and balances, ensuring that goods are accurately declared and taxed accordingly.

Commitment to Address Smuggling

Masina reassured the public of the MRA's commitment to combating smuggling activities across Malawi's borders. He pledged that the MRA would intensify its efforts to tackle smuggling, emphasizing the importance of penalties for individuals found aiding in smuggling operations.

Masina underscored the significance of the Blantyre inland port examination centre in curbing tax evasion and expressed confidence in its ability to contribute to enhanced revenue collection for the country.

In conclusion, Masina reiterated the MRA's dedication to addressing tax evasion and smuggling, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to ensure compliance with tax regulations and maximize revenue collection across all borders in Malawi.