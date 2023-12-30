Monica Chakwera Honours Elderly Women with a Festive Luncheon at Monkey Bay

In an act of goodwill and celebration, Monica Chakwera, the First Lady of Malawi, is hosting a luncheon in honor of elderly women near Chikoko Bay at Monkey Bay, situated in Mangochi District. As the year is about to wave goodbye, this event serves as a testament to the respect and recognition owed to the senior members of society.

First Lady’s Commendable Initiative

Monica Chakwera, known for her philanthropic deeds and community engagement, once again steps up to create a festive occasion for the elderly women. The luncheon, scheduled at the picturesque Chikoko Bay at Monkey Bay, is a small token of appreciation for their lifelong contributions to the community.

A Moment of Joy and Socialization

More than just a feast, this luncheon aims to provide a platform for these women to engage, interact, and share their experiences. In the twilight of their lives, such events offer them a much-needed breath of fresh air, a moment of joy, and a sense of belonging.

Recognizing the Unseen Heroes

Often, the elderly, especially women, are overlooked in the societal narrative. This initiative by the First Lady not only acknowledges their existence but also celebrates their enduring spirit. The event is a reminder to society to respect and cherish the elderly, recognizing them as the strong pillars that hold the community together.