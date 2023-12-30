en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malawi

Monica Chakwera Honours Elderly Women with a Festive Luncheon at Monkey Bay

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:12 pm EST
Monica Chakwera Honours Elderly Women with a Festive Luncheon at Monkey Bay

In an act of goodwill and celebration, Monica Chakwera, the First Lady of Malawi, is hosting a luncheon in honor of elderly women near Chikoko Bay at Monkey Bay, situated in Mangochi District. As the year is about to wave goodbye, this event serves as a testament to the respect and recognition owed to the senior members of society.

First Lady’s Commendable Initiative

Monica Chakwera, known for her philanthropic deeds and community engagement, once again steps up to create a festive occasion for the elderly women. The luncheon, scheduled at the picturesque Chikoko Bay at Monkey Bay, is a small token of appreciation for their lifelong contributions to the community.

A Moment of Joy and Socialization

More than just a feast, this luncheon aims to provide a platform for these women to engage, interact, and share their experiences. In the twilight of their lives, such events offer them a much-needed breath of fresh air, a moment of joy, and a sense of belonging.

Recognizing the Unseen Heroes

Often, the elderly, especially women, are overlooked in the societal narrative. This initiative by the First Lady not only acknowledges their existence but also celebrates their enduring spirit. The event is a reminder to society to respect and cherish the elderly, recognizing them as the strong pillars that hold the community together.

0
Malawi Society
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Motorcycle Accident Claims Life in Chima Village: A Call for Enhanced Road Safety

By Quadri Adejumo

Lanjesi Nkhoma Equalizes for FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in Match Against Silver Strikers

By Salman Khan

Thrilling Showdown at the K320 Ibongetse Castel Challenge Cup Final

By Salman Khan

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers Head into Thrilling Second Half in Castel Challenge Cup Final

By Salman Khan

Northern Region Referees Display Charity with Generous Donations to Ne ...
@Health · 8 hours
Northern Region Referees Display Charity with Generous Donations to Ne ...
heart comment 0
Atusaye Nyondo’s Opening Goal Puts Silver Strikers Ahead in Castel Challenge Cup Final

By Salman Khan

Atusaye Nyondo's Opening Goal Puts Silver Strikers Ahead in Castel Challenge Cup Final
Malawi’s Ministry of Justice Proposes Groundbreaking Judicial Reforms

By Quadri Adejumo

Malawi's Ministry of Justice Proposes Groundbreaking Judicial Reforms
Challenging Times Inspire Innovation: MalawiNews Introduces e-Paper Solutions

By Quadri Adejumo

Challenging Times Inspire Innovation: MalawiNews Introduces e-Paper Solutions
The State Urges Court to Consider Crime Severity; Trump Disqualified in Maine; Restoration Specialists LLC in Contractual Dispute

By Quadri Adejumo

The State Urges Court to Consider Crime Severity; Trump Disqualified in Maine; Restoration Specialists LLC in Contractual Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
5 mins
Setting Sail for Success: 5 Strategies to Keep New Year Fitness Resolutions Afloat
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
5 mins
UN Security Council Concludes 9524th Meeting Amid Global Tensions
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
6 mins
UN Security Council Adjourns 9524th Meeting: Implications for Global Peace
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
11 mins
Ole Miss Rebels Clinch Historic Victory in 2023 Peach Bowl
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
16 mins
Buffalo Sabres Navigate Unexpected Coaching Change Amid Crucial Game
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
16 mins
China Advocates Peaceful Resolution to Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
19 mins
Eben Etzebeth's Absence Alters Game Dynamics in Sharks' Defeat to Stormers
Ntuune Pogyua Foundation Boosts Healthcare Support for Gambibgo Elderly
20 mins
Ntuune Pogyua Foundation Boosts Healthcare Support for Gambibgo Elderly
Sensory-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebrations: A New Trend for Inclusion
24 mins
Sensory-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebrations: A New Trend for Inclusion
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
4 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
5 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
6 hours
'YearEnder2023': A Chronicle of A Year That Shaped The World
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
7 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
8 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app