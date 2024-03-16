Minister Urges Fair Trade Practices to Safeguard Consumers

In a bid to uphold fair trade practices and protect consumers from exploitation, Minister of Trade and Industry Sosten Gwengwe has urged traders in the country to engage based on agreed rules and principles. His call comes during the commemoration of World Consumer Rights Day in Kasungu, organized by the Competition and Fair Trading Commission (CFTC) under the theme: “Disclosure of terms and conditions, traders’ obligations.”

Safeguarding Consumers Against Exploitation

Gwengwe emphasized the importance of preventing unscrupulous traders from taking advantage of unsuspecting consumers, enriching themselves at the expense of innocent buyers. He highlighted the role of regulatory bodies such as the Commission and the Ministry of Trade in ensuring fair trading practices and protecting consumers' interests.

Addressing Price Manipulation

The Minister cited examples of price manipulation in the market, where suppliers set prices at a certain rate, but distributors and retail shops sell the same goods at significantly higher prices, exploiting consumers. He expressed concern over such unfair practices and announced plans to license distributors, subjecting them to regulations within the Ministry of Trade. Those found violating regulations risk having their licenses revoked.

Regulatory Measures to Ensure Fair Trade

Dr. Jerry Jana, Chairperson for CFTC, reiterated the commitment of regulatory bodies to maintain market sanity and sustainability. He emphasized the importance of fair trading between sellers and consumers to ensure mutually beneficial transactions. Jana warned that traders contravening CFTC laws, such as hoarding goods or inflating prices, would face consequences, including shop closures.

As Malawi strives to promote fair trade practices and protect consumers' rights, regulatory efforts by the Ministry of Trade and the Competition and Fair Trading Commission play a crucial role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and fairness in the marketplace.