Malawi's Second Round Crop Estimate Survey Projects 17% Increase in Tobacco Production

A report from the second round crop estimate survey for the 2023/24 farming season in Malawi has indicated a promising outlook for tobacco production, forecasting a 17% increase from the volume harvested in 2023.

Released by the Tobacco Commission (TC) on April 2, 2024, the report predicts a production of 140 million kilograms of tobacco leaf, a significant rise from the 120 million kilograms recorded in 2023.

The statement from the TC also highlights findings from the first round of the crop estimate survey conducted in January 2024, which projected a remarkable 21% increase in tobacco production for 2024 compared to the previous year.

However, the latest report attributes a slight decrease in the projected production from 146 million kilograms to 140 million kilograms to prolonged dry spells experienced in many parts of the country, as well as issues with the establishment and performance of Dark Fire Cured tobacco in the northern region.

The earlier nationwide survey identified several factors contributing to the anticipated improvement in production, including increased cultivation area driven by favorable prices in 2023, a growing number of tobacco growers, enhanced sponsorship, and improved availability of inputs.

It's worth noting that tobacco estimate surveys in Malawi are conducted by industry players and coordinated by the Tobacco Commission. This data serves as a crucial tool for stakeholders in planning and managing the tobacco sector, a significant contributor to Malawi's agricultural economy.