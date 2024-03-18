Malawi's Passport Printing Resumes Successfully, Contrary to Social Media Rumors

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in Malawi has announced the successful resumption of passport printing operations, dispelling rumors circulating on social media about system hacking. The newly acquired machine is capable of printing 15,000 passports per day, marking a significant milestone in addressing the backlog of passport applications and alleviating the hardships faced by Malawians awaiting travel documents.

Presidential Directive Prompts Swift Action

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera's directive to restore the passport printing system within 21 days underscored his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by citizens. Concerned about the prolonged wait for passports and the associated hardships endured by Malawians, President Chakwera emphasized the importance of timely resolution, leveraging the country's pool of ICT technocrats to expedite the process.

Enhanced Accessibility and Affordability

The Department of Immigration, led by National Spokesperson Wellington Chiponde, clarified that passport printing operations have resumed smoothly, with preparations underway to adjust passport fees following parliamentary approval. The reduction of e-passport fees by 55% for local Malawians reflects the government's commitment to enhancing accessibility and affordability of travel documents, ensuring that citizens can obtain passports efficiently and affordably.

In response to challenges faced during the passport system restoration process, Director General Brigadier General Charles Kalumo expressed gratitude to Malawians for their patience and support. Despite efforts to discredit the department's achievements, particularly by certain factions opposed to recent policy changes, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to improving service delivery and transparency within the Department of Immigration.

The successful resumption of passport printing operations marks a significant milestone in the government's efforts to enhance administrative efficiency and address the needs of citizens. As the department continues to implement reforms and modernize its systems, it remains dedicated to serving the people of Malawi and fostering national development.