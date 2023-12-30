en English
Malawi

Malawi’s First Lady Tackles Witchcraft Accusations; Meta Reveals Cookie Usage

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:41 pm EST
Malawi’s First Lady Tackles Witchcraft Accusations; Meta Reveals Cookie Usage

Addressing a societal issue deeply entrenched in some communities, Monica Chakwera, the First Lady of Malawi, has made a clarion call to the nation’s youth. Her plea? To abandon the groundless accusations of witchcraft levied against elderly individuals. In a separate yet equally pressing matter, a detailed explanation was shared regarding how Meta, the behemoth behind Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, employs cookies and similar technologies across its platforms.

Witchcraft Accusations: A Societal Ill

First Lady Chakwera’s address comes amidst a backdrop of distressing social norms, where accusations of witchcraft against the elderly are not uncommon. She has urgently implored the younger demographic to cease these baseless allegations and to foster respect and understanding for the older generation. The implications of her plea reverberate beyond Malawi, resonating with societies worldwide grappling with similar issues.

Meta’s Cookie Usage: A Transparent Insight

Meta’s usage of cookies serves multiple purposes, ranging from personalization of content to ad tailoring, and contributing to a safer user experience. The company not only informs users about how their data is utilized for advertisements but also hands over the reins of control. Users can regulate the use of optional cookies, with detailed guidance available on managing preferences within the Meta ecosystem. The blueprint also includes directions on opting out of interest-based ads from Meta and other firms through different advertising alliances or mobile device settings.

Cookies: The Underlying Framework of Meta’s Products

The importance of cookies in ensuring the smooth functioning of Meta’s products is underlined. To facilitate a deeper understanding of the subject, resources are provided for users to learn more about Meta’s cookie policy and the available settings to control cookie usage in web browsers. This transparency in data handling is a stride towards creating a more informed user base and fostering trust in the digital ecosystem.

Malawi Society
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

