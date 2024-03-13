Malawi's First Lady Commends NBS Bank for Support to Shaping Our Future Foundation

Malawi's First Lady, Monica Chakwera, lauded NBS Bank plc for its unwavering support to the Shaping Our Future Foundation (SOFF) during a fundraising dinner at Sanjika Palace. Madam Chakwera presented an award to NBS Bank, acknowledging their partnership and contributions to the foundation's initiatives aimed at empowering Malawian youth.

Acknowledgment of Support

Expressing gratitude, Madam Chakwera thanked NBS Bank for its continued support to SOFF's bursaries and mentorship programs since its inception. She highlighted the significant progress made in providing scholarships, organizing mentorship sessions, and supporting economic empowerment programs, impacting over 2500 scholarships across 150 Public Secondary Schools.

Effectiveness of Financial Assistance and Mentorship

Madam Chakwera emphasized the effectiveness of offering financial assistance alongside tailored mentorship, citing in-school mentorship sessions and national girls' mentorship retreats that have positively impacted over 1300 girls. This collaborative approach underscores the importance of holistic support for educational development.

Commitment to Empowerment

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of NBS Bank Plc, Temwani Simwaka, reiterated the bank's commitment to empowering girls and women. She highlighted NBS Bank's mentorship programs for girls and emphasized the importance of partnerships like the one with SOFF to create conducive environments for female empowerment.

Partnership for Holistic Development

NBS Bank partnered with Shaping Our Future Foundation in 2020 to promote the holistic development of village girls and street children. The foundation's primary objective is to increase enrollment, retention, and completion of secondary school education for 5000 village girls and boys by 2026, reflecting a shared commitment to education and youth empowerment in Malawi.