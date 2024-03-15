Malawi Used Car Dealers Raise Concerns Over Delayed Vehicle Clearance

The Used Car Dealers Association of Malawi (UCDAM) has raised alarm over the delayed clearance of over 300 imported motor vehicles, citing high import duty as the primary obstacle. Themba Mkandawire, president of UCDAM, voiced these concerns during a petition presented to parliament, urging intervention from the government to address the issue.

Import Duty Challenges

Mkandawire revealed that the vehicles, which have remained uncleared for the past three months, are facing challenges due to the high import duty imposed by the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA). The association had previously reached an agreement with the government to implement specific tax measures by the end of December last year. However, despite this agreement, the promised tax measures have not been implemented, causing uncertainty and financial strain for UCDAM members.

Government Accountability

Expressing disappointment with the government's failure to fulfill its commitments, Mkandawire emphasized the importance of honoring agreements made with stakeholders. The delayed implementation of the specific tax measures has disrupted the importation process and left UCDAM members in a precarious situation.

Parliamentary Intervention

In response to the petition, Ishmael Mkumba, deputy chairperson for the budget and finance committee of parliament, assured UCDAM of parliament's commitment to address the issue. Mkumba pledged to present the petition to relevant authorities for deliberation in the house, highlighting the urgency of resolving the challenges faced by used car dealers in Malawi.

The outcome of parliamentary deliberations on the petition will be crucial in providing relief to UCDAM members and ensuring a smoother importation process for motor vehicles in the country.