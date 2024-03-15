Malawi Urged to Intensify Anti-Corruption Efforts, Says ACB Director General

Martha Chizuma, Director General of Malawi's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), has emphasized the critical need for uncompromising action in the fight against corruption. Addressing journalists at Chisawani Primary School in Blantyre, Chizuma underscored the devastating impact of corruption on Malawi, citing instances where corruption led to loss of life and compromised public services.

Advertisment

Lives Lost to Corruption

Chizuma highlighted the tragic consequences of corruption, noting that it has resulted in the deaths of innocent individuals across the country. From stolen drugs in public hospitals to substandard road construction, corruption has undermined the welfare and safety of Malawian citizens, leading to avoidable fatalities.

Call for Collective Action

Advertisment

Echoing Chizuma's sentiments, Archibald Kandoje, representing government departments and entities under the Blantyre joint institutional integrity committees, emphasized the urgency of collective efforts to combat corruption. Kandoje, who works for EGENCO, stressed the importance of unity and collaboration among all citizens to address corruption effectively.

2024 Blantyre Joint Institutional Anti-Corruption Awareness Campaign

The remarks were made during the 2024 Blantyre Joint Institutional Anti-Corruption Awareness Campaign, which aimed to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of corruption and promote transparency and integrity in governance. As part of the campaign, a school block at Chisawani Primary School was rehabilitated, providing learners with a conducive environment for education.

The rehabilitation of the school block serves as a tangible demonstration of the commitment to combat corruption and prioritize the well-being of Malawian citizens. Through initiatives like the anti-corruption awareness campaign, Malawi continues to strive towards a future free from corruption, where every individual can thrive in a just and equitable society.