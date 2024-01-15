en English
Malawi

Malawi Prison Services Shifts Female Inmates to Dedicated Facilities

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:51 am EST
In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at ameliorating the wellbeing of female prisoners, the Malawi Prison Services has relocated all female inmates to dedicated correctional facilities. This ambitious endeavor is designed to provide bespoke education programs that cater to the unique needs of women, according to national spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba.

Regional Relocation

With this new arrangement in place, female prisoners from different regions are now stationed in region-specific facilities. Inmates from the Southern Region find their new home at Thyolo Prison, those from the Central Region have been moved to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre and those from the North are accommodated at Mzuzu Female Prison.

Addressing Historical Bias

The movement tackles a long-standing bias in prison designs, which have traditionally favored men and made it challenging to establish female-oriented programs. By creating separate spaces for women, the prison service has taken a significant step towards ensuring that the needs of female prisoners are met.

Reaction from Human Rights Activists

Victor Chagunyuka Mhango from the Centre for Human Rights Education, Advice and Assistance has lauded this development. He noted that the move would significantly improve women’s well-being, privacy, and security within the prison system. However, Mr. Mhango also voiced concerns about potential complications, including the increased distances for visitors, which may impact the inmates’ ability to interact with their families.

Malawi’s prisons are significantly overpopulated, with a capacity of 5,000 but holding between 15,000 and 16,000 inmates, with females making up a minor 1.1% of the population. A 2020 study shed light on the unique challenges faced by female prisoners, such as sanitation, nutrition, healthcare, and the needs of women and children in incarceration. This new initiative by the Malawi Prison Services aims to address these challenges head-on and ensure a more equitable prison environment for all.

Malawi Society
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

