Malawi President Urges Integrity in Resource Distribution

Malawi's President Lazarus McCarthy has called upon all individuals holding public positions to uphold integrity in the distribution of public resources. He emphasized this during a speech delivered at Ekwendeni Trading Centre in Mzimba, following a business tour of Tropha Macadamia Farm.

Equal Resource Distribution for Development

President McCarthy stressed the importance of fair and equal distribution of government resources, highlighting that monopolizing these resources only perpetuates poverty by limiting economic empowerment to a select few. He emphasized that fostering integrity in resource allocation is essential for the development of Malawi.

Promoting Accountability

Addressing the gathering, President McCarthy urged against favoritism and nepotism in the distribution of public resources, emphasizing the need for accountability and transparency. He emphasized that equitable sharing of resources among all citizens is crucial for the nation's progress.

Support for Agricultural Initiatives

During his visit to Tropha Macadamia Limited, President McCarthy commended the farm as a model for agricultural management in Malawi. He praised the farm's partnership with foreign countries as a positive step towards achieving the goals outlined in Malawi Vision 2063 Agenda.

Call for Timely Crop Purchases

Member of Parliament for the area, Catherine Gotani Hara, urged the president to direct ADMARC (Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation) to expedite the purchase of crops from farmers. She emphasized the importance of timely purchases from ADMARC to ensure farmers' confidence and future accessibility to crops.

Support for Small Businesses

In addition to the agricultural sector, President McCarthy also toured medium business enterprises, including Kwithu Kitchen in Mzuzu City. This highlights the government's commitment to supporting small and medium-sized businesses as part of its economic development agenda.