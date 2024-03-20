Lilongwe Water Board Supports Area 25 Health Centre with Essential Equipment Worth MK13.8 Million

In a demonstration of its corporate social responsibility, the Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) has delivered a significant donation of assorted equipment and plumbing materials valued at MK13.8 million to the Area 25 Health Centre in Lilongwe. Engineer Gustaf Chikasema, the Director of Production and Administration at LWB, emphasized the board's dedication to enhancing community welfare through partnerships with local institutions.

Chikasema highlighted the pivotal role of such donations in addressing the challenges faced by healthcare facilities, stressing LWB's ongoing commitment to supporting the Area 25 Health Centre. He revealed plans for further assistance in the form of infrastructure development, including the construction of a water tower and provision of running water to ensure sustained operations at the facility.

Addressing Immediate Needs and Promoting Hygiene

The donated materials, ranging from surgical gloves to disposable aprons, along with shovels and wheelbarrows for cleaning activities, are poised to alleviate immediate challenges faced by the health center. Chikondi Nkhweliwa Chitsime, the facility's area in-charge, expressed gratitude for the timely donation while underscoring the persistent need for additional support from the corporate sector. With a catchment population exceeding 222,000 people, sustaining healthcare services requires ongoing collaboration and resource mobilization.

Community Appreciation and Call for Stewardship

Senior Group Malembe of the area praised the generosity of LWB and urged healthcare providers and administrators to ensure the proper utilization and maintenance of the donated materials. The community's appreciation reflects the vital role that partnerships between public and private entities play in bolstering essential services and improving the quality of life for residents.

As LWB continues its efforts to strengthen community healthcare infrastructure and support public service delivery, collaborations like these serve as a testament to the power of collective action in addressing societal needs and fostering sustainable development.