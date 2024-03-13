Immigration Resumes Passport Printing After Cyberattack: Significant Fee Reduction Announced

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in Malawi has successfully resumed the printing of passports within the stipulated 21-day period, meeting the directive issued by President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera. The initiative to restore passport services came after the president revealed that the system had fallen victim to a cyberattack, leading to disruptions in passport issuance.

President's Challenge Spurs Swift Action

President Chakwera, addressing ICT experts during the launch of the Malawi Business Registration System and the Land Information Management System, had challenged them to expedite the resolution of the passport printing system issue. The president emphasized the importance of ensuring that citizens did not suffer due to the cyberattack and urged the team to find a swift solution.

Progress and Fee Reduction Announced

Following significant progress in the restoration efforts, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services announced the completion of the e-Passports Issuance System. The Director General, Brigadier General Charles Kalumo, shared that the printing of passports would commence gradually in Lilongwe and expand to other regions. To further ease the burden on Malawians, the government has reduced the e-Passport fee by 55%, bringing it down from K90,000 to K50,000 for ordinary passports with a processing time of 10 days.

Kalumo expressed gratitude to the public for their patience during the system's restoration, acknowledging the dedication of local experts who worked tirelessly to meet the timeframe set by President Chakwera. More details about the reduced fees and operational details will be provided during a press conference by the Ministers of Homeland Security and Information.