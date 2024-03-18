Greenbelt Authority Seeks Increased Funding to Boost Mega Farms and Food Security Efforts

Wester Peter Kosamu, the chairperson of the Greenbelt Authority (GBA) board, has called upon the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture to advocate for increased funding to the Authority. Kosamu's appeal, made during the committee's visit to the Mlambe Irrigation Scheme in Mangochi, underscores the pivotal role of adequate funding in driving agricultural transformation and reversing the trajectory of food insecurity in the country.

Empowering Mega Farms for Sustainable Impact

During the visit to the Mlambe Irrigation Scheme, Kosamu highlighted the importance of sustainable large-scale commercial irrigation farming and agro-processing as key components of agricultural development. However, he expressed concern that the current level of funding allocated to the GBA is insufficient to support impactful initiatives, such as the expansion of mega farms. Kosamu emphasized the need for additional financial resources to enable the Authority to implement transformative projects effectively.

Parliamentary Commitment to Agricultural Investment

In response to Kosamu's plea, Sameer Suleman, the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, acknowledged the inadequacy of funding allocated to the GBA. Suleman reaffirmed the committee's commitment to advocating for increased funding to support mega farms and bolster efforts to enhance food security. Recognizing the pivotal role of mega farms in driving agricultural productivity and resilience, Suleman pledged to prioritize initiatives aimed at securing additional financial resources for the GBA.

The collaborative efforts between the Greenbelt Authority and the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture underscore a shared commitment to advancing agricultural development and addressing food security challenges in Malawi. By advocating for increased funding and strategic investments in mega farms, stakeholders aim to catalyze sustainable agricultural growth and contribute to the well-being of communities across the country.