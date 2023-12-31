en English
Malawi

First Lady of Malawi Calls for Respect and Understanding amid Witchcraft Accusations against the Elderly

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:42 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:39 am EST
First Lady of Malawi Calls for Respect and Understanding amid Witchcraft Accusations against the Elderly

In an impassioned call for unity and understanding, Monica Chakwera, the First Lady of Malawi, has implored the nation’s youth to cease the harassment of elderly individuals grounded on unfounded accusations of witchcraft. This plea comes in the wake of troubling incidents in which older persons have been targeted and subjected to maltreatment due to suspicions of indulging in witchcraft.

Breaking the Cycle of Mistrust

Chakwera’s clarion call puts the spotlight on a deep-seated issue in the society — the perpetuation of harmful stereotypes and baseless allegations against the elderly. These unfounded beliefs often escalate to violence and discrimination, casting a dark shadow over the older members of the community. The First Lady’s message is clear: this cycle of mistrust and hostility must end.

Creating a Harmonious Society

In her address, the First Lady emphasized the importance of respect and empathy towards the elderly. She urged the youth to take responsibility for the daily needs of older citizens, thereby demonstrating care and support for their well-being. Her words echo the wider call for a society that cherishes its elders and safeguards their rights and dignity.

A Call for Action

Chakwera’s appeal aims to foster an atmosphere of harmony and understanding within Malawian society. By urging the younger generation to shun harmful stereotypes and accusations, she hopes to inspire a future where age-based discrimination is a thing of the past. Her message resonates deeply, reminding us of our collective responsibility towards creating a society that values and respects all its members, irrespective of age.

Malawi Society
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

