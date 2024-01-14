en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Egenco Ushers in Technological Revolution with Autopilot Systems in Malawi

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:06 pm EST
Egenco Ushers in Technological Revolution with Autopilot Systems in Malawi

In a major technological leap, the Electricity Generation Company (Egenco) in Malawi has introduced an autopilot system at its power stations to bolster operational efficiency. This move aims to minimize human error, a factor known for affecting performance and reliability, thereby revolutionizing the electricity generation process.

Automated Power Generation: A Step Towards Stability

The implementation of autopilot systems is anticipated to bring about consistent and efficient power production, thereby improving the stability of power supply across the nation. This forward-thinking approach is part of Egenco’s larger strategy to modernize its existing infrastructure and embrace cutting-edge technologies. The objective is not just to meet the growing energy demands, but also to address the long-standing issues of power outages and service interruptions that have troubled Malawi.

Reducing Reliance on Manual Interventions

By cutting down on manual interventions, Egenco is positioning itself to handle the complexities of energy management more effectively. This strategy is expected to yield a more reliable electricity supply for both consumers and businesses across the country, thereby ushering in a new era of energy security.

A Larger Vision: Modernizing Malawi’s Energy Infrastructure

This move by Egenco is more than just the implementation of a new system—it is a reflection of the company’s commitment to innovation and its vision for a technologically advanced energy sector in Malawi. By transforming its operations through automation, Egenco is not only enhancing its own efficiency but also contributing to the larger goal of modernizing Malawi’s energy infrastructure.

0
Energy Malawi
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
3 hours ago
China Hits Record Electricity Demand Amid Extreme Cold, Raises Blackout Fears
China’s electricity demand hit an unprecedented high of 12,384 megawatts on Thursday night under the pressure of extreme cold weather. Despite initial stability, the situation rapidly turned precarious within 48 hours, leading to potential brownout and blackout warnings. The power system’s stability on Thursday was largely credited to a robust wind power generation, which contributed
China Hits Record Electricity Demand Amid Extreme Cold, Raises Blackout Fears
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh's Energy Sector
6 hours ago
State Minister Nasrul Hamid Sets Direction for Bangladesh's Energy Sector
Energy Sector Trails in U.S. Stock Market Rally: A Deeper Dive
6 hours ago
Energy Sector Trails in U.S. Stock Market Rally: A Deeper Dive
Dangote Refinery Begins Production: A Major Step Towards Nigeria's Fuel Independence
4 hours ago
Dangote Refinery Begins Production: A Major Step Towards Nigeria's Fuel Independence
Texas Bolsters Power Grid Ahead of Record Winter Demand
4 hours ago
Texas Bolsters Power Grid Ahead of Record Winter Demand
Bitcoin ETFs Launch Impact: Crypto Miners Brace for a Tumble
4 hours ago
Bitcoin ETFs Launch Impact: Crypto Miners Brace for a Tumble
Latest Headlines
World News
Jamie Raskin Criticizes GOP's 'Religious Cult' Loyalty to Trump
14 seconds
Jamie Raskin Criticizes GOP's 'Religious Cult' Loyalty to Trump
28-Year-Old Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Odisha
24 seconds
28-Year-Old Man Dies While Playing Cricket in Odisha
UConn's Incoming Freshman Ahmad Nowell Shows Promise with Hoophall Classic Performance
53 seconds
UConn's Incoming Freshman Ahmad Nowell Shows Promise with Hoophall Classic Performance
Detroit Pistons Strike Major Trade Deal with Washington Wizards
15 mins
Detroit Pistons Strike Major Trade Deal with Washington Wizards
Michigan State Triumphs over Rutgers: Steven Izzo’s First Basket Marks a Memorable Victory
20 mins
Michigan State Triumphs over Rutgers: Steven Izzo’s First Basket Marks a Memorable Victory
Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy's Stand Against Redskins' Team Nickname
29 mins
Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy's Stand Against Redskins' Team Nickname
Mohamed Salah Rescues Egypt from Upset in Africa Cup Opener
1 hour
Mohamed Salah Rescues Egypt from Upset in Africa Cup Opener
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
3 hours
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
3 hours
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
6 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
9 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
10 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
10 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
12 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
17 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
17 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
17 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
17 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app