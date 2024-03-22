DPP Accuses President Chakwera of Economic Mismanagement

In a scathing statement issued by the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), spokesperson Shadreck Namalomba criticized President Lazarus Chakwera's administration, alleging that it has led to the deterioration of the Malawian economy and a loss of hope among citizens.

Economic Downturn and Soaring Inflation

Namalomba pointed out concerning economic indicators, highlighting a staggering inflation rate of 33.8%, with food inflation surpassing 40%. He emphasized the drastic increase in prices of essential commodities, citing sugar prices exceeding K3,000 per kilogram. Additionally, he noted the significant rise in interest rates, with the Reserve Bank of Malawi hiking the policy rate to 26%, exacerbating financial burdens on citizens.

Mounting Debt Crisis

The DPP spokesperson raised alarm over the country's escalating debt, both domestic and external, surpassing K13.1 trillion. He accused the Chakwera administration of excessive borrowing for consumption purposes, hindering private sector growth and access to affordable loans. Namalomba underscored the stark contrast with the DPP's management, which left public debt at K4 trillion in 2020.

Job Losses and Failed Promises

Namalomba lamented the failure of the government to fulfill its promise of creating one million jobs, citing a surge in job losses as businesses struggle to survive. He highlighted the closure of various enterprises, including ADMARC and Power Market Limited, attributing the economic downturn to mismanagement by the Tonse alliance. Namalomba criticized the administration's handling of youth employment initiatives, accusing it of inefficiency and mismanagement.

Mismanagement of Monetary Policy

The DPP spokesperson criticized the Chakwera administration's handling of monetary policy, particularly the 44% devaluation of the Kwacha, which he deemed disastrous. He highlighted the adverse effects on the economy and citizens' welfare, including increased poverty levels and dwindling forex reserves. Namalomba contrasted this with the DPP's management, citing stable forex reserves and a stronger Kwacha in 2020.

Call for Change and Accountability

Namalomba concluded by urging the Chakwera administration to take responsibility for its actions and implement effective economic policies. He called for transparency in managing the country's finances and warned against further economic deterioration under the current leadership.

The DPP's statement reflects growing concerns over the state of Malawi's economy and underscores the need for urgent reforms to address pressing economic challenges.