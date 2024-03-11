CSJ Urges Women in Malawi to Join 2025 Presidential Race, Emphasizing Gender Equality

The Centre for Solution Journalist in Malawi (CSJ), a non-profit human rights organization, has urged women in the country to participate in the 2025 presidential race, emphasizing that the race is not exclusive to men. This call comes as Malawi commemorates International Women’s Day under the theme ‘Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress’.

Opportunity for Women's Leadership

CSJ emphasized the importance of this year's theme in shaping the future of leadership in Malawi and fostering inclusive societies. Recognizing the progress made in elevating the status of women, the organization highlighted the persistent challenges that require attention.

Encouraging Women of Substance

CSJ urged women of substance to consider vying for the state presidency in the forthcoming 2025 elections, emphasizing the need for increased female representation in political leadership. The organization called on authorities to uphold the Gender Equality Act, promoting gender equality and empowerment across all sectors of society, including political leadership.

Addressing Gender Disparities

Despite constituting the majority of the population, women's representation in political offices remains disproportionately low in Malawi. CSJ emphasized the importance of addressing this disparity, starting from the highest political offices to the lowest, to ensure equitable representation and inclusive governance.

Celebrating Past Achievements

CSJ recalled the historic presidency of Dr. Joyce Hilda Ntila, who became the first female president in Malawi and the second woman to lead a country in Africa. Her tenure marked a significant milestone in promoting gender equality and women's leadership in Malawi.

Mission of CSJ

CSJ, a media development organization, is dedicated to promoting professional solutions journalism by disseminating best practices and offering solutions to social, economic, and developmental challenges facing people in Africa. Through its advocacy and initiatives, CSJ strives to create a more equitable and inclusive society for all.