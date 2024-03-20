Collaborative Efforts Ease Burden for Bereaved Malawians in South Africa

Max Biwi, the Consul General for Malawi in South Africa, has unveiled a startling statistic: over 80 Malawians lose their lives each month in South Africa. In response to this sobering reality, Biwi's office has been actively collaborating with various partners to facilitate the repatriation of bodies back to Malawi for proper burial.

Partnership for Compassionate Support

A recent engagement meeting between the Malawi Consulate General and Mthunzi Funeral Services Company, a subsidiary of Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited, marked a significant step forward in addressing the challenges faced by bereaved Malawians in South Africa. Led by General Manager Onismas Karadzai, Mthunzi Funeral Services expressed its commitment to alleviating the burden on Malawian families during times of grief.

Comprehensive Support for the Diaspora Community

Karadzai emphasized Mthunzi's dedication to providing comprehensive services, including repatriation and funeral expenses, to Malawians in South Africa, irrespective of their insurance coverage or financial status. By initiating discussions with the Malawi Consulate General and representatives of the Malawian communities in South Africa, Mthunzi Funeral Services aims to tailor its offerings to meet the specific needs of the diaspora community.

Government and Corporate Collaboration

Consul General Max Biwi lauded Mthunzi Funeral Services for its proactive stance in addressing the pressing issue of repatriating deceased Malawians. He pledged the consulate's support in raising awareness of Mthunzi's services among all Malawians living in South Africa. Additionally, Malawi's High Commissioner in South Africa, Stella Ndau, commended Old Mutual for its planned assistance, underscoring the government's commitment to collaborating with corporate entities to achieve sustainable economic goals.

As collaborative efforts continue to evolve, the partnership between the Malawi Consulate General, Mthunzi Funeral Services, and other stakeholders offers a ray of hope for bereaved Malawian families in South Africa, providing them with the compassionate support they need during times of loss.