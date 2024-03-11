Civil Society Organizations Call for Urgent Enactment of Judicial Reform Bills in Malawi

The Joint Civil Society Organization (JCS) has issued a call for immediate action towards finalizing and enacting the Judicial Service Administration Bill and Constitution Amendment Bill of 2023 in the upcoming session of parliament. The organizations assert that these legislative measures are crucial for enhancing the efficiency, accountability, and accessibility of the judiciary in Malawi.

Equitable Access to Justice

Highlighting the importance of equitable access to justice for all citizens, the JCS emphasizes the paramount significance of enacting these bills. They argue that the enactment of these legislative measures is essential to ensure that the judiciary operates in a manner that promotes fairness and serves the interests of all Malawians.

Restoring Public Trust

The JCS acknowledges the erosion of public trust in the judiciary due to issues such as delayed judgments and opaque disciplinary processes. They stress the urgent need for robust complaint mechanisms and improved access to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to rebuild confidence in the judiciary and uphold principles of justice.

Reforms for Judicial Accountability

Proposing specific reforms, the JCS recommends the establishment of a deputy chief justice position and a limitation on the number of Supreme Court judges to nine, among other measures. These reforms, coupled with technology integration, are deemed essential for enhancing accountability, timely case disposal, and restoring public trust in Malawi's judiciary.

Call for Citizen Engagement

Urging citizens to actively engage with the proposed bills, the JCS emphasizes the importance of advocacy for their passage as essential safeguards of democracy and good governance in Malawi. They encourage citizens to participate in the legislative processes to ensure that these reforms are implemented promptly and effectively.

Coalition of Advocating CSOs

The coalition of CSOs advocating for these reforms includes prominent organizations such as the National Advocacy Platform (NAP), Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), Youth and Society (YAS), Center for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT), National Alliance Against Corruption (NAAC), and the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), among others. Together, these organizations strive to promote transparency, accountability, and justice within Malawi's legal system.