Civil Society Coalition Condemns Vandalism at Kamwanya CDSS, Calls for Collective Action

The Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) has issued a strong condemnation following the reprehensible act of vandalism at Kamwanya Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Mchinji district. In a statement signed by CSEC Executive Director Benedicto Kondowe and Board Chairperson Limbani Nsapoato, the coalition expressed deep concern over the deliberate destruction of 7,200 textbooks and malicious damage to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories, labeling it as a disturbing trend affecting educational institutions nationwide.

Assault on Education and Progress

Describing the destruction at Kamwanya CDSS as an affront to the core values of education and societal progress, the statement underscores the detrimental impact of such acts on the educational infrastructure and opportunities for students. CSEC highlighted the irony of these incidents occurring at a time when efforts are underway to enhance educational facilities and create better learning opportunities for students.

Urgent Call for Collective Action

The closure of schools in Ntcheu district due to similar acts of vandalism further amplifies the severity of the issue and its adverse effects on education. CSEC reaffirmed its commitment to upholding discipline and protecting educational institutions from acts of vandalism. The coalition called upon parents, guardians, religious leaders, community leaders, NGOs, and all stakeholders to join forces with the government in addressing the root causes of indiscipline in schools.

Demanding Immediate Attention and Action

In light of the escalating incidents of vandalism targeting educational institutions, CSEC demanded urgent attention and concerted efforts to address the underlying issues fueling such behavior. By fostering collaboration between various stakeholders and implementing preventive measures, CSEC aims to safeguard the integrity of educational facilities and uphold the right to quality education for all students across Malawi.