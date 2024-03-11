Air Cargo Malawi Donates Medical Equipment Worth Over K6 Million to Lumbadzi Health Centre

Air Cargo Malawi Limited, a key player in the airfreight industry, demonstrated its commitment to community development by donating medical equipment worth over K6,174,500 to Lumbadzi Health Centre in Lilongwe. This donation reflects the company's dedication to supporting healthcare infrastructure and improving access to quality medical services in the communities it serves.

Partnership with Communities

Dumisani Chatima, Director of Finance at Air Cargo Malawi Limited, highlighted the significance of the donation as part of their partnership with the communities they serve. The contribution aligns with the objectives of the Malawi Health Sector Strategic Plan II (2017-2022), aiming to enhance the availability and quality of health infrastructure and medical equipment across the country.

Essential Medical Supplies

The donated items, including drip stands, leather-covered mattresses, and weighing scales, are essential for improving patient care and easing the operations of healthcare staff at Lumbadzi Health Centre. Chatima emphasized the company's commitment to positively impacting communities and supporting efforts to deliver healthcare services to Malawians.

Alignment with Development Agenda

Air Cargo Malawi Limited's gesture aligns with the government's long-term development agenda, emphasizing the importance of a healthy and productive population as a cornerstone of human capital development. The company's donation reflects its dedication to contributing to national development priorities and enhancing the well-being of Malawian communities.

Gratitude from the Community

Vincen Nyirenda, a Pharmacy Technician at the health center, expressed gratitude for the timely donation, which addresses the challenge of inadequate bed space. Senior Group Mchepa, speaking on behalf of the communities in Lumbadzi and surrounding areas, praised Air Cargo Malawi Limited for its support and called on other companies and institutions to emulate their example in addressing key social issues.

About Air Cargo Malawi Limited

Air Cargo Malawi Limited is a leading cargo service provider, specializing in efficient, reliable, and secure transportation solutions that connect businesses and industries worldwide. The company's dedication to corporate social responsibility is reflected in its commitment to supporting community development initiatives and improving access to essential services.