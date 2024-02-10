Make it in the Mountains: Allegany and Garrett Counties Attract Lifestyle Manufacturing Companies

In the picturesque mountains of Western Maryland, a dynamic duo of counties - Allegany and Garrett - are rolling out the red carpet for lifestyle manufacturing companies, with a special nod to those in the outdoor recreation sector. The initiative, aptly named 'Make it. In the Mountains.', is a joint marketing campaign that includes a freshly minted website and a hefty financial backing.

A Campaign Born in the Mountains

Bolstered by a $75,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, the campaign is a testament to the region's commitment to fostering economic growth and embracing the great outdoors. The financial support doesn't stop there, though. Frostburg State University has also secured a $1.4 million grant to establish an Outdoor Recreational Economy Institute, further cementing the area's dedication to the industry.

The counties' natural assets are nothing short of breathtaking. With 170,000 acres of state parks and forests, 500 miles of trail systems, and a plethora of lakes and rivers, the region is a veritable playground for outdoor enthusiasts. Year-round activities abound, making it an idyllic location for companies seeking to immerse themselves in the world of outdoor recreation.

A Case in Point: Goose Gear's Grand Move

The campaign's effectiveness is already evident in the relocation of Goose Gear, a California-based manufacturer of outdoor vehicle-based recreation and storage systems. The company has set its sights on Grand Junction, with plans to create up to 49 jobs over an eight-year period.

Goose Gear's decision to move was influenced by several factors, not least of which was the Job Growth Tax Incentive offered by the Economic Development Commission, valued at over $500,000. The company also received $55,000 in contributions from the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) and IDI to help offset relocation costs.

The Great Outdoors and Strategic Advantages

But it wasn't just the financial incentives that drew Goose Gear to the area. The company was captivated by the region's outdoor lifestyle and the strategic advantages it offers for their business. This alignment of values and opportunities is precisely what the 'Make it. In the Mountains.' campaign aims to promote.

As the campaign continues to unfold, it's clear that Allegany and Garrett counties are poised to become a hub for lifestyle manufacturing companies seeking a balance of work, play, and natural beauty. With their stunning landscapes, robust financial support, and a burgeoning outdoor recreation industry, these counties are making a compelling case for businesses to 'Make it. In the Mountains.'

In the heart of Western Maryland, Allegany and Garrett counties are staking their claim as the go-to destination for lifestyle manufacturing companies, particularly those in the outdoor recreation sector. Their joint marketing campaign, 'Make it. In the Mountains.', is more than just a catchy slogan. It's a promise of financial support, natural beauty, and a community that values the great outdoors as much as the companies it seeks to attract.

With the successful relocation of Goose Gear, the campaign's potential is undeniable. Backed by substantial grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission and Frostburg State University, the region is investing in its future as a hub for the outdoor recreation industry. As more companies discover the strategic advantages and breathtaking landscapes of Allegany and Garrett counties, the 'Make it. In the Mountains.' campaign is set to become a rallying cry for economic growth and a celebration of the great outdoors.