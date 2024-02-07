Maisie Williams' Physical Transformation for 'The New Look': A Deep Dive

Embodying a character from a different era often demands an actor's complete immersion. For Maisie Williams, star of the hit series 'Game of Thrones,' this requirement meant stepping into the life of Catherine Dior, a World War II resistance fighter and sister of renowned fashion designer Christian Dior. This transformation was for her role in the upcoming drama series 'The New Look', a portrayal that demanded not just a change in appearance, but a complete overhaul of her lifestyle.

Maisie Williams' Extreme Regimen

Williams relocated to Paris for the duration of the filming. Her preparation for the role included a demanding diet and routine aimed at authentically depicting Catherine Dior, a survivor of a Nazi concentration camp. The routine was intensely rigorous; it included eating very little, meditating, burning candles and incense, taking hot salt baths, and surviving on minimal sleep. Her day would commence as early as 4 am, with her waking up to start sweating after being allowed a small dehydrated meal the night before.

Physical and Mental Strain

This extreme regimen resulted in Williams experiencing nightmares and sleep paralysis. She often dreamt of entrapment and menacing figures in uniforms, reflective of the restrictive and oppressive conditions her character had to endure. Despite the physical and mental strain, Williams persevered, driven by the depth and complexity of her character and the story she was entrusted to tell.

An Uplifting Series Amid Human Atrocity

'The New Look' is set to premiere on Apple TV Plus on February 14. Williams highlighted that while the series presents stories of human atrocity, it also showcases narratives of magic, hope, and love. The series aims to be uplifting, providing a balanced perspective of a challenging time in human history. The story of 'The New Look' is covered in detail in the latest issue of Harper's Bazaar UK, available from February 8.