Maisie Williams' Extreme Transformation for 'The New Look'

Maisie Williams, the beloved Game of Thrones star, has undergone a drastic transformation for her latest role in 'The New Look', an upcoming drama series on Apple TV Plus. Portraying Catherine Dior, a World War II resistance fighter and sister of renowned fashion designer Christian Dior, Williams moved to Paris for the filming and embarked on an intense diet and meditation regimen to fully embody the character who had endured Nazi concentration camps.

A Transformation of Body and Soul

To authentically represent the emaciated appearance of Catherine Dior following her release from the concentration camp, Williams lost 25 pounds and shaved her head. The actress followed an extreme diet that consisted of minimal food intake, meditation, and burning candles and incense. The process was grueling, but Williams felt honored to portray such a significant historical figure.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, Williams shared, "I was eating very little, meditating all the time, and burning candles and incense in my apartment. I would wake up at 4 am to start sweating out fluids before shooting scenes." Despite the challenges, she was determined to do justice to Catherine's story.

The Psychological Toll

The physical transformation was not the only hurdle for Williams. The role took a heavy toll on her mental health as she delved deep into the character's experiences. She admitted to suffering from nightmares and sleep paralysis, describing the experience as more taxing than her iconic role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones.

Despite these challenges, Williams refused to compromise on the authenticity of her portrayal. She worked closely with medical professionals throughout the process to ensure her health was monitored and the weight loss was achieved safely.

The Anticipated Release

Fans around the world eagerly await the release of 'The New Look' on Apple TV Plus this Valentine's Day. The series promises a captivating blend of history, drama, and personal struggle, brought to life by the remarkable dedication of its cast, particularly Maisie Williams.

Williams' commitment to her craft serves as a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the lengths actors will go to breathe life into their characters. As we prepare to witness her compelling performance as Catherine Dior, it's clear that Williams' transformation extends far beyond the physical realm.

In her own words, "It consumed my thoughts and movements." Indeed, the depth of Williams' immersion into this role is evident, and it's set to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide.