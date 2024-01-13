en English
Asia

Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat’s Helm

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat’s Helm

When Maimunah Mohd Sharif embarked on her journey as the Executive Director of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), she was taking the reins of an organization grappling with financial instability. As she leaves the office six years later, she does so with pride and satisfaction, having steered UN-Habitat into a state of surplus and established it as a thought leader in sustainable urbanization.

Navigating the Challenges of Leadership

Sharif’s tenure, which began in 2017, was marked by extensive internal changes aimed at effectively addressing the challenges of global urbanization. These changes included critical reforms, a forensic audit, the implementation of a new governance structure, and the launch of a strategic plan for 2020-2025. These measures were instrumental in transforming UN-Habitat and ensuring its survival and growth.

The Power of Collaboration

Sharif, the first Asian woman to hold this prestigious position, attributes the organization’s turnaround to the collective efforts of her team and staff. She underscores the African proverb that states, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” The sentiment resonates deeply with her conviction that collaboration is crucial for substantial progress.

Advocating for Sustainable Urbanization

Under Sharif’s leadership, UN-Habitat has been a vocal advocate for sustainable urbanization. The organization has made significant strides in engaging with Member States, donors, and partners to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on climate change. Furthermore, UN-Habitat has played a pivotal role in urban crisis management, providing much-needed support to communities in conflict regions.

As she prepares to depart, Sharif envisions UN-Habitat continuing its impactful journey, aligning its work more closely with Member States’ support, and maintaining its mission in the face of rapid urbanization. Her tenure serves as a testament to the power of effective leadership and collective effort in navigating the challenges of global urbanization.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

