Mae Sets New Speedrunning Records in Baldur's Gate 3

In the high-stakes world of speedrunning, where milliseconds can mean the difference between triumph and defeat, Mae, a distinguished Baldur's Gate 3 speedrunner, has shattered previous records and set new standards for excellence. Mae has etched their name in the annals of gaming history by completing all acts of the popular role-playing game Baldur's Gate 3 in under 20 minutes, setting a new world record.

Masterful Tactics and Strategies

What makes Mae's achievement all the more astonishing is the fact that these records were not set through the introduction of groundbreaking strategies but were achieved by optimizing pre-existing strategies to their fullest potential. The hallmarks of Mae's speedrunning technique involve maximizing character strength to perform 'moon jumps' - a clever way to bypass encounters, and exploiting the game's mechanics to their advantage. This includes the macabre but effective tactic of killing off companions and using their bodies for inventory storage, facilitating numerous skips and tricks within the game's Divinity Engine.

A Distinctive Approach to Combat

Mae's approach to handling the game's main antagonists is a masterclass in strategic thinking. They transformed an invisible, polymorphed character named Shadowheart into a powerhouse capable of delivering massive damage to bosses while cleverly avoiding the constraints of turn-based combat. Another ingenious strategy involved entering a developer's pocket dimension through reverse-pickpocketing and disposing of a tyrannical character by simply throwing him into a moat.

Future Possibilities

However, as impressive as these records are, there is speculation among the speedrunning community that there might still be room for further optimization, particularly in act 3. This only serves to underscore the depth and complexity of Baldur's Gate 3 and the endless possibilities it offers to speedrunners like Mae.

Fans and followers can stay up-to-date with Mae's progress and watch a collection of their record-setting speedruns on Mae's YouTube channel, a testament to their dedication and creativity in the dynamic world of speedrunning.