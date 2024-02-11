Albright's Kosovo Approach: Condemnation to Championing Cause, Sparks Controversy

In the annals of modern diplomacy, few figures have left as indelible a mark as Madeleine Albright. Her tenure as the United States Secretary of State, from 1997 to 2001, was punctuated by a series of high-stakes geopolitical gambits. Among them, her approach to the Kosovo conflict stands out for its audacity and the controversy it continues to generate.

March 5, 1998: a date etched into the collective memory of the Kosovar people. On this day, Serbian paramilitary units raided the village of Prekaz, killing 58 ethnic Albanians, including Adem Jashari, the founder of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), and his family.

Albright, in her memoirs, describes the Prekaz massacre as a 'horrible tragedy.' Yet, she conspicuously omits that Jashari was a KLA commander—a fact widely reported by the US press. This omission, while subtle, underscores the complexities of Albright's engagement with the Kosovo conflict.

A Delicate Balance: Gelbard's Peace and Milosevic's Aggression

Just days before the Prekaz massacre, US envoy Robert Gelbard had brokered an agreement with Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic for 'maximum restraint.' However, the Serbian forces' subsequent attack on the KLA stronghold in Prekaz belied this commitment.

Critics argue that Gelbard's earlier condemnation of the KLA as a 'terrorist organization' emboldened the Serbian leadership to act more radically. Indeed, Milosevic used Gelbard's words to justify his crackdown on the KLA.

Albright's Crusade: Intervention and Aftermath

Albright's decision to go to war was underpinned by her belief that Milosevic was responsible for the escalating violence and that Kosovo had implications for the entire region.

In a remarkable shift in position, Albright, who had initially labeled the KLA as a terrorist organization, now championed their cause. This about-face was part of a broader strategy to justify American and NATO intervention in the conflict.

The ensuing war, marked by NATO airstrikes and a mass exodus of refugees, ended with Milosevic's withdrawal from Kosovo. The region was placed under UN administration, and the KLA was transformed into the Kosovo Protection Corps.

Albright's role in the Kosovo conflict remains a subject of intense debate. While her critics accuse her of selective morality and militarism, her supporters laud her for averting a humanitarian crisis and standing up to a tyrant.

Regardless of one's perspective, Albright's approach to the Kosovo conflict underscores the complexities and contradictions inherent in the exercise of diplomacy. It serves as a stark reminder that in the high-stakes game of geopolitics, the line between right and wrong is often blurred.