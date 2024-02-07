Machine Learning Models Revolutionize Wealth and Poverty Estimation

The recent research revelation marries the realms of public and private sector data with household surveys, creating a fresh approach to estimating wealth levels and changes across various nations. The study deployed a colossal dataset from 63,854 survey cluster locations spread across 59 countries. It integrated data drawn from satellites, Facebook Marketing, and OpenStreetMaps into a machine learning model designed to predict wealth.

Predicting Wealth with Machine Learning

The model demonstrated significant explanatory power for wealth levels, with an average of 55% at the survey cluster level (min 14%, max 85%) and 59% at the district level (min 0%, max 93%). More strikingly, the model could explain 4% (min 0%, max 17%) and 6% (min 0%, max 26%) of the variation in wealth changes at the cluster and district levels, respectively. The model's performance was superior in lower-income countries and those with a wider wealth variance.

Significant Data Sources

Among the data sources used, nighttime lights, OpenStreetMaps, and land cover data proved most substantial in explaining wealth levels. For wealth changes, nighttime lights stood out as the most critical element. This innovative approach offers a more cost-effective and expedient alternative to traditional household surveys for poverty estimation, which are both expensive and infrequent.

Optimal Performance in Diverse Contexts

The research also shed light on the characteristics of countries where specific data sources and models performed optimally. This insight enhances our understanding of poverty estimation in diverse contexts, paving the way for more accurate and efficient models in the future.