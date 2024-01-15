en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Macau

Moses Chan’s Long-Awaited Victory: A Tearful Award Acceptance from Wife Aimee

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Moses Chan’s Long-Awaited Victory: A Tearful Award Acceptance from Wife Aimee

In a heartwarming moment that has since been etched into the annals of television history, actor Moses Chan received a long-awaited award after a 23-year journey with Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), Hong Kong’s predominant television company. What made the moment truly special was that his wife, Aimee Chan, presented the award to him, bringing the seasoned actor to tears.

An Emotional Reunion

The couple’s reunion on the stage of this year’s TVB Awards ceremony, held in Macau, was filled with unspoken words and shared memories. Aimee, who rarely attends the award shows, made an exception this year, adding to the emotional depth of the occasion. Presenting the award to Moses, her gesture was a testament to their shared journey, both professionally and personally.

A Journey of Perseverance

Having been nominated 12 times in the same category over the course of his career, Moses’ victory was a testament to his undying dedication to his craft. His career with TVB, spanning over two decades, has been marked by numerous noteworthy performances. But the moment of receiving the award from his wife was a unique one, a touching confluence of personal joy and professional recognition.

Family, Absence, and Celebration

Despite the joy of the occasion, there was a noticeable absence. The couple’s three children, Aidan Joshua, Nathan, and Camilla, were not present at the ceremony. Known for his subdued approach to celebrating awards, Moses experienced a different kind of joy on stage, one that was heightened by his wife’s presence but tinged with the absence of their children.

0
Macau
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Macau

See more
1 hour ago
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations
The Macau Jockey Club, a staple in the city’s sports and entertainment sector for over four decades, is set to shutter its operations starting April 1, 2024. The decision comes after a mutual agreement between the Macau Horse Racing Company, the entity running the club, and the local government to terminate the club’s concession contract.
End of an Era: Macau Jockey Club to Cease Operations
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
2 days ago
National Philoptochos Backs Review of Saint Basil Academy's Ministry
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
2 days ago
In Memory of James M. 'Jim' Lewis: A Pillar of Madison, Nebraska
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
2 days ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
2 days ago
Vermont Trooper Archer: A Beacon of Bravery Amid Freezing Waters
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
2 days ago
CES 2024: Lenovo Unveils AI-Powered Business Computing Products
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
8 seconds
Australian Open 2024: Alexei Popyrin Determined to Challenge Novak Djokovic
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
27 seconds
Malaysian Bar Advocates for Salary Revision and Commission for Judges' Remuneration
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
56 seconds
Scottish Lorry Driver's Fatal Pulmonary Embolism: Missed Thrombosis Prevention Questioned
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
1 min
Health NZ West Coast's Plans to Revive Reefton's Health Services Met With Skepticism
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
1 min
Iloilo City Fights Child Malnutrition with New Nutrition Center
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
1 min
Catholic Bishops of Nigeria Speak Out Against Corruption and Violence
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
1 min
Stefanos Tsitsipas Triumphs over Zizou Bergs in Australian Open First Round
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
2 mins
AARP New Hampshire's Valentine's Day Treat: A Virtual Paint and Sip for Caregivers
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
2 mins
Uganda Set to Host the 19th Non-Aligned Movement Summit
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app