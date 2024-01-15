Moses Chan’s Long-Awaited Victory: A Tearful Award Acceptance from Wife Aimee

In a heartwarming moment that has since been etched into the annals of television history, actor Moses Chan received a long-awaited award after a 23-year journey with Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB), Hong Kong’s predominant television company. What made the moment truly special was that his wife, Aimee Chan, presented the award to him, bringing the seasoned actor to tears.

An Emotional Reunion

The couple’s reunion on the stage of this year’s TVB Awards ceremony, held in Macau, was filled with unspoken words and shared memories. Aimee, who rarely attends the award shows, made an exception this year, adding to the emotional depth of the occasion. Presenting the award to Moses, her gesture was a testament to their shared journey, both professionally and personally.

A Journey of Perseverance

Having been nominated 12 times in the same category over the course of his career, Moses’ victory was a testament to his undying dedication to his craft. His career with TVB, spanning over two decades, has been marked by numerous noteworthy performances. But the moment of receiving the award from his wife was a unique one, a touching confluence of personal joy and professional recognition.

Family, Absence, and Celebration

Despite the joy of the occasion, there was a noticeable absence. The couple’s three children, Aidan Joshua, Nathan, and Camilla, were not present at the ceremony. Known for his subdued approach to celebrating awards, Moses experienced a different kind of joy on stage, one that was heightened by his wife’s presence but tinged with the absence of their children.