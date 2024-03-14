Hong Kong and Macau Culinary Excellence: Record Michelin Stars in 2024 Guide

The MICHELIN Guide's 2024 edition for Hong Kong and Macau has set a new benchmark in the culinary world, showcasing the regions' dynamic food scene with an unprecedented number of Michelin stars awarded. This year's guide not only celebrates traditional favorites but also introduces culinary innovators, marking a significant moment for gastronomy in both territories.

Historic Achievements and Culinary Stars

A total of 95 restaurants across Hong Kong and Macau have been distinguished with Michelin stars, reflecting the diverse and vibrant culinary landscape. Among these, nine restaurants were newly awarded or promoted, highlighting the continuous evolution and excellence in the culinary sector.

In Hong Kong, seven establishments retained their prestigious Three Star rating, an accolade reserved for restaurants offering exceptional cuisine worth a special journey. Macau's culinary scene also shone brightly, with two restaurants maintaining their Three Star status, underscoring the territories' global culinary appeal.

Spotlight on Sustainability and Innovation

In addition to the stars, the 2024 guide placed a significant emphasis on sustainability, awarding the Michelin Green Star to one restaurant for its outstanding commitment to sustainable gastronomy.

This acknowledgment serves as a testament to the growing importance of environmental considerations within the culinary industry. Culinary innovation was also at the forefront, with the guide recognizing establishments like Noi and The Huaiyang Garden, both newly promoted to Two MICHELIN Stars, for their creative and innovative approaches to cuisine.

Recognition Beyond the Plate

The MICHELIN Guide 2024 also celebrated individuals making significant contributions to the industry, including young chef Ming-fai Choi, sommelier Shinya Goshima, and service staff Lydia Yung.

These special awards underscore the comprehensive nature of dining excellence, beyond just the food, to include outstanding service and wine experiences. The guide's comprehensive list of awarded restaurants offers a roadmap for culinary enthusiasts seeking to explore the best dining experiences in Hong Kong and Macau.

As the 2024 MICHELIN Guide sets a new high in culinary recognition for Hong Kong and Macau, it not only celebrates the regions' established culinary masters but also paves the way for emerging talents.

The record number of stars and the diversity of awarded establishments reflect the dynamic and evolving nature of the culinary scene, promising an exciting future for gastronomy in both territories. With sustainability and innovation at its core, the guide highlights the importance of culinary excellence that resonates with contemporary global values.