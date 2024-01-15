Galeries Lafayette Makes a Grand Debut in Macau

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited, a dynamic conglomerate known for its focus on fashion, art, and lifestyle, has declared the grand opening of Galeries Lafayette at the YOHO Treasure Island Resorts World Shopping Centre in Macau.

This announcement marks the inauguration of the first Galeries Lafayette in both Hong Kong and Macau, promising a fusion of high-end shopping and artistic experiences to both domestic and international visitors.

Luxury Meets Art in an Iconic Location

Strategically positioned by the picturesque Nam Van Lake, the new Galeries Lafayette sprawls across an impressive 35,000 square feet. It boasts a collection of over 100 international designer brands, including exclusive ‘First-in-Macau’ offerings. The shopping centre has also introduced a special cross-brand area known as ‘EDIT by Galeries Lafayette’ adding another feather to its cap. The store, shadowing its Parisian origins, houses a 7-meter indoor replica of the Eiffel Tower, intended to submerge visitors in French elegance and style.

Extravagant Launch and Future Plans

To commemorate the opening, a series of celebratory events are planned. A drone show by Charlotte Tilbury over Nam Van Lake, various shopping deals, and exclusive events like the first Marni Market in Macau and a Byredo Chinese New Year-themed pop-up store are all part of the grand launch. The conglomerate is also set to bring other premium brands to the YOHO Resorts World Shopping Centre. Five Guys, POP MART, Under Armour, UFC Gym, and BEEBEELAND will soon find their place in the shopping centre, bolstering its position as a hub for fashion and entertainment.

Transforming the Shopping Landscape

Galeries Lafayette Macau is touted to become a ‘New Waterfront Fashion and Art Landmark.’ It aims to provide a unique shopping experience that mirrors the brand’s 130-year heritage of fashion expertise. With the new store opening, Galeries Lafayette continues its expansion in the region, following recent launches in Shenzhen and Chongqing. The luxury department store plans to open eight more locations through a joint venture with Hopson Commercial Group, targeting a total of 10 locations in the region by 2025.