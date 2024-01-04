en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Macau

City to Increase Smart Traffic Lights to 80% by 2024: A Leap Towards Efficient Traffic Management

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:48 pm EST
City to Increase Smart Traffic Lights to 80% by 2024: A Leap Towards Efficient Traffic Management

In a bid to enhance traffic management and efficiency, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) of an unspecified city has announced its ambitious plan to upgrade the current traffic light system to smart technology. With a target set for the end of 2024, the DSAT aims to increase the proportion of smart traffic lights to approximately 80% in the urban area, a significant leap from the current 63%. Among the current 130 sets of traffic lights, around 40 have already been installed with the smart technology.

Smart Traffic Lights: A Game Changer

Smart traffic lights have been instrumental in improving the vehicular flow in the city’s center by a remarkable 25%. By efficiently allocating crossing times for both vehicles and pedestrians, these traffic lights have transformed the city’s traffic management system. In addition to upgrading traffic lights, the city’s development plan includes 60 road projects proposed by government departments and public utilities for the current year.

Global Developments in Traffic Management

On the global front, Google’s Project Green Light is revolutionizing traffic light timing using artificial intelligence (AI). The project aims to reduce vehicle emissions and create smoother traffic flows, demonstrating a 30% reduction in traffic stops and a 10% cut in emissions at intersections during testing. With plans for expansion across 70 intersections globally, Google envisions creating a ‘green wave’ for commuters, thus promoting improved driving experiences while supporting environmental health.

Embracing Smart Technology for Enhanced Traffic Safety

Meanwhile, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been awarded a contract worth AED278 million for a comprehensive street lighting project. Covering 40 districts and streets, the project forms part of the ambitious Street Lighting Plan 2023-2026. The initiative employs the latest smart and sustainable lighting technologies designed for the UAE’s climatic conditions, including energy-efficient LED technology. This new system provides a 55% reduction in energy consumption and a 173% increase in lifespan, reducing maintenance and operational costs for RTA.

0
Macau Transportation
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Macau

See more
1 day ago
Centaline Property Forecasts Growth in Property Market for 2024
The property market is preparing for a spirited year as regional realtor, Centaline Property, anticipates growth across multiple sectors in 2024. The positive forecast is based on the expectation of falling interest rates, which is projected to stimulate increased transactions and prices in office, retail, industrial, and residential spaces. Macau’s Retail Rebound Centaline predicts a
Centaline Property Forecasts Growth in Property Market for 2024
Hong Kong and Macao SAR Chiefs Express Optimism for 2024 in New Year Messages
2 days ago
Hong Kong and Macao SAR Chiefs Express Optimism for 2024 in New Year Messages
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
4 days ago
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Post-New Year Chaos in Macau: Public Transportation System Overwhelmed
1 day ago
Post-New Year Chaos in Macau: Public Transportation System Overwhelmed
Casino Stocks Surge as Macau's Gaming Revenue Skyrockets
1 day ago
Casino Stocks Surge as Macau's Gaming Revenue Skyrockets
Epsium Enterprise Braces for IPO Despite Significant Risks
1 day ago
Epsium Enterprise Braces for IPO Despite Significant Risks
Latest Headlines
World News
Karnataka's Health Crisis: Acute Diarrheal Diseases Surpass COVID-19 and Dengue Combined
37 seconds
Karnataka's Health Crisis: Acute Diarrheal Diseases Surpass COVID-19 and Dengue Combined
Mariah May's Debut and AEW's New Direction in 2024
1 min
Mariah May's Debut and AEW's New Direction in 2024
Sheriff Robert 'Bob' Norris Announces Re-Election Campaign for Kootenai County
1 min
Sheriff Robert 'Bob' Norris Announces Re-Election Campaign for Kootenai County
Dissatisfaction and Disillusionment: Namma Whitefield RWA Federation Boycotts Jana Samparka Sabha
1 min
Dissatisfaction and Disillusionment: Namma Whitefield RWA Federation Boycotts Jana Samparka Sabha
Rapid City Welcomes 2024 with a Boost in Events and Economic Surge
2 mins
Rapid City Welcomes 2024 with a Boost in Events and Economic Surge
Supreme Court Upholds Disqualification of Former MNA Khadim Hussain
2 mins
Supreme Court Upholds Disqualification of Former MNA Khadim Hussain
2024 Legislative Session: Key Lawmakers to Watch Amid High Expectations
2 mins
2024 Legislative Session: Key Lawmakers to Watch Amid High Expectations
Iowa's State Budget Hearing: Advocates Push for Deepened Tax Cuts
2 mins
Iowa's State Budget Hearing: Advocates Push for Deepened Tax Cuts
Melbourne Demons' Captain Foresees Clayton Oliver's Return Amid Personal Challenges
3 mins
Melbourne Demons' Captain Foresees Clayton Oliver's Return Amid Personal Challenges
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app