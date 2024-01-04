City to Increase Smart Traffic Lights to 80% by 2024: A Leap Towards Efficient Traffic Management

In a bid to enhance traffic management and efficiency, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) of an unspecified city has announced its ambitious plan to upgrade the current traffic light system to smart technology. With a target set for the end of 2024, the DSAT aims to increase the proportion of smart traffic lights to approximately 80% in the urban area, a significant leap from the current 63%. Among the current 130 sets of traffic lights, around 40 have already been installed with the smart technology.

Smart Traffic Lights: A Game Changer

Smart traffic lights have been instrumental in improving the vehicular flow in the city’s center by a remarkable 25%. By efficiently allocating crossing times for both vehicles and pedestrians, these traffic lights have transformed the city’s traffic management system. In addition to upgrading traffic lights, the city’s development plan includes 60 road projects proposed by government departments and public utilities for the current year.

Global Developments in Traffic Management

On the global front, Google’s Project Green Light is revolutionizing traffic light timing using artificial intelligence (AI). The project aims to reduce vehicle emissions and create smoother traffic flows, demonstrating a 30% reduction in traffic stops and a 10% cut in emissions at intersections during testing. With plans for expansion across 70 intersections globally, Google envisions creating a ‘green wave’ for commuters, thus promoting improved driving experiences while supporting environmental health.

Embracing Smart Technology for Enhanced Traffic Safety

Meanwhile, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has been awarded a contract worth AED278 million for a comprehensive street lighting project. Covering 40 districts and streets, the project forms part of the ambitious Street Lighting Plan 2023-2026. The initiative employs the latest smart and sustainable lighting technologies designed for the UAE’s climatic conditions, including energy-efficient LED technology. This new system provides a 55% reduction in energy consumption and a 173% increase in lifespan, reducing maintenance and operational costs for RTA.