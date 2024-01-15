en English
International Relations

Yellow Weather Alert in Luxembourg: Snowfall and Sub-Zero Temperatures Expected

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
Yellow Weather Alert in Luxembourg: Snowfall and Sub-Zero Temperatures Expected

As winter tightens its grip on Luxembourg, MeteoLux, the national meteorological service, has sounded a yellow weather alert. The forecast warns of an accumulation of up to 3cm of snowfall throughout Monday, with temperatures plunging below zero. The alert is in effect from 6am to 10am, covering the entire country.

Snowfall Prompts Yellow Alert and Traffic Warnings

The yellow alert, indicative of potentially hazardous weather, is accompanied by advisories for motorists. The expected snowfall and the resultant icy roads can lead to treacherous driving conditions and delays. Drivers are urged to exercise caution, anticipate slower traffic, and plan for potential disruptions.

Weather Impact: Disruption of Train Services

In addition to road traffic, the inclement weather is poised to affect public transportation. A significant disturbance is anticipated on the Metz-Luxembourg City train line on Monday morning. Authorities have announced the cancellation of at least six trains, signaling potential inconvenience for daily commuters.

Cold Day Ahead: Sub-Zero Temperatures Expected

Braving the snow is just one part of the weather challenge for Luxembourg residents. The mercury is not expected to rise above zero throughout the day, indicating a day of sub-zero temperatures. As the nation grapples with the winter onslaught, residents are advised to stay safe, warm, and prepared for the cold.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

