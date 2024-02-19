Major Boost to Creative Europe: Film Fund Luxembourg Backs 20 Projects with Selective Financial Aid

As the vibrant heart of Europe’s movie industry palpitates with anticipation, Film Fund Luxembourg has unleashed a wave of financial support for the Creative Europe - MEDIA program. Announced on 19th February 2024, the Fund has selected a total of 20 projects, out of 34 applications, to receive selective financial aid, injecting a fresh lease of life into the thriving arts scene.

Funding the Future of Film

Five projects are set to benefit from the Creative Europe - MEDIA program, while a further 15 have been chosen for backing from the National Audiovisual Production Support Fund. This selective aid is an affirmation of the value and potential embedded in these projects, which span a diverse range of genres and formats. The approved projects include an eclectic mix: seven live feature films, three animated feature films, one feature documentary, two live series, one animated series, three live short films, two animated short films, and an ambitious virtual reality project.

Spotlight on Select Projects

Among the projects that have secured funding, three have been thrust into the limelight. LAZARUS, a brainchild of writer and director Max Jacoby, has been allocated €90,000. Gabriel Pinto Monteiro's MA MÈRE EST UNE STAR has secured €60,000, while Pascal Thiebaux's creation, TOUT S'OUBLIE, has also been granted €60,000. These projects, crafted by some of the most innovative minds in the industry, are expected to ripple waves of excitement and inspiration across the European film landscape.

Boosting the Creative Industry

The financial aid extended by Film Fund Luxembourg goes beyond mere monetary value. It serves as a testament to the Fund's commitment to nurturing talent, promoting creativity, and reinforcing Luxembourg's status as a hub for artistic innovation. By supporting a diverse array of projects, the Fund is not only investing in individual ventures but is also contributing to the broader narrative of creative evolution across Europe.

As the beneficiaries of the Fund prepare to bring their projects to life, audiences across Europe and beyond can look forward to a rich tapestry of storytelling. From dynamic feature films and engaging series to cutting-edge virtual reality experiences, the Fund's support promises to catalyze a new chapter in the story of European cinema.