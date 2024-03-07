Luxembourg's Design Hub to Host Inaugural Design Market on World Creativity Day 2024

On a significant day dedicated to fostering innovation and creativity globally, Luxembourg City takes a substantial step forward. Announced for Sunday, 21 April 2024, the Ville de Luxembourg (VdL) is gearing up to celebrate World Creativity and Innovation Day by inaugurating the first design market at the Design Hub, nestled in the Luxembourg-Gare district. This event is not just a market; it's a vibrant confluence of creativity, design, and entrepreneurial spirit, aimed at professionals and students alike within the design ecosystem.

Design Hub: A Creative Nexus

Since its inauguration in October 2023, the Design Hub has been more than just a physical space. It represents a dynamic environment where creative entrepreneurs can thrive, offering them affordable workspace options for up to eleven months. This initiative by the City of Luxembourg fosters co-working, experience sharing, and the creation of synergies among different creative professions. Its strategic location in the Luxembourg-Gare district further enhances its appeal, making it an ideal venue for workshops and events that attract both visitors and residents.

A Marketplace for Creativity

The upcoming design market on 21 April 2024 extends an open invitation to all individuals active in the design ecosystem, including those specializing in product design, accessories, fashion items, illustration, and visual communication. With applications open until 24 March 2024, the event promises a diverse and rich offering, encouraging both professionals and design students to participate. Each exhibitor will be provided with a 3 x 3 meters stand, allowing them to showcase and sell their creations or services, thus bridging the gap between creators and the community.

The establishment of the Design Hub and the organization of the design market are not just significant milestones for the creative community; they are also pivotal in enhancing the cultural and economic attractiveness of Luxembourg's capital. By transforming the Design Hub into a bustling marketplace for a day, VdL is not only celebrating World Creativity and Innovation Day but is also positioning Luxembourg as a key player in the global design landscape. This initiative underscores the city's commitment to supporting the creative industries and highlights the potential for lasting collaborations and growth within the sector.