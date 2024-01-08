en English
Lifestyle

Luxembourg Royalty Welcomes New Prince

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:19 pm EST
Luxembourg Royalty Welcomes New Prince

The Luxembourg Royal Court announced the birth of Prince Balthasar Felix Karl, the third child of Prince Felix and Princess Claire, on January 7, 2024. Born at the prestigious Maternit Grande-Duchesse Charlotte, the newborn prince weighs 3,220 kg and measures 50 cm. His birth adds to the royal lineage as he is now seventh in line to the Luxembourg throne.

A Name of Significance

The newborn’s name, Balthasar, holds historical and religious significance. Originating from Greek, it translates to “God protects the king,” a fitting name for a prince. Furthermore, Balthasar is also the name of one of the biblical three kings, adding another layer of resonance with his birth close to the feast of the Epiphany.

Expanding the Royal Family

Prince Balthasar’s birth brings joy to the royal family, including his older siblings – Princess Amalia and Prince Liam. His birth is not the only one expected in the royal family this year. Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and her husband Nicolas Bagory are also anticipating the arrival of their first child in the spring. These royal births contribute to the line of succession, fitting into a larger narrative that includes other royal children like Princes Charles and Francois, and Princes Gabriel and Noah, children of other members of the Luxembourg royal family.

Creating a Legacy

As the seventh grandchild of Grand Duke Henri and Duchess Maria Teresa, Prince Balthasar Felix Karl is a new link in the chain of royal lineage. His birth signifies the continuation of a legacy that combines tradition with the future, and his place in the line of succession underscores the importance of family in the monarchy.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

